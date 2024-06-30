Bachelorette Katie Thurston Says Justice System Failed Her After Rape

Former star of The Bachelorette Katie Thurston has revealed that she misplaced a authorized case in opposition to her alleged rapist in a heartbreaking assertion.

“I’ve had ample assist from my group which allowed me to remain robust over these previous seven months,” Thurston mentioned in a press release to Us Weekly on Saturday, June 29. “Whereas the result is disappointing, I’m at peace and turning any ache into function and hope to assist different survivors of sexual assault.”

Thurston, 33, shared a press release about her assault by way of Instagram on Saturday as half of a bigger carousel of informational graphics detailing her expertise reporting her rape and the sources she used to outlive the ordeal.

“The justice system continues to let down victims every single day,” Thurston wrote. “I refuse to really feel defeated within the power it took to be an advocate for myself. I hope my expertise will assist these really feel the power and assist they want.”

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe commented on Thurston’s publish, saying, “I do know we have now talked offline however simply needed to let that sharing this on-line issues. I’m so sorry you needed to undergo this. I really like you.”

Thurston famous in her publish that whereas she is “not able to share [her] story, [she wants] to share the precious sources that saved [her] life.” (Thurston made her Bachelor Nation debut on season 25 of The Bachelor earlier than she headlined season 17 of The Bachelorette.)

The Bachelor Nation star mentioned she known as 911 to report her assault, which despatched a police officer to take Thurston’s assertion and transport her to a specialised medical middle for a Sexual Assault Response Workforce (SART) examination. She additional praised the “two ladies” who had been along with her — a nurse and an advocate — throughout the examination, who Thurston described as “form, nurturing” and “affected person.”

“I felt like a small misplaced little one who was susceptible and scared,” she shared. “They completely defined the method, asking for consent alongside the way in which, and permitting me to say no or change my thoughts at any time.”

Thurston defined that as a part of her SART examination, her blood was drawn to test for “STDs, medication, and blood alcohol focus,” earlier than she was given a slew of medicines to stop being pregnant and fight any potential infections. This was all completed “without charge” to Thurston, “regardless if I had insurance coverage or not.” Her rape package would take 4 months to totally course of.

“Nothing might transfer till this was completed, so the time between allowed me to hunt psychological well being assist,” she continued. Thurston additionally shouted out the sources she used: The Middle for Neighborhood Options, CA Victims of Crime Board and the guide Know My Title by Chanel Miller.

Regardless of going by means of all the required protocols that include reporting and doing all the pieces she “ought to have completed as a sufferer of rape,” Thurston turned one other survivor of sexual assault who has been let down by the justice system.

“I did all the pieces I ought to have completed as a sufferer of rape,” Thurston wrote in considered one of her slides. “‘Listed here are my texts, my calls, my pictures, my movies, names, witnesses, places, social media, time stamps, surveillance footage, DNA, my physique.’ The warning ‘a responsible verdict is difficult in prison court docket’ echoed all through the months, like an annoying parrot you had been compelled to maintain. And as a lot as I heard it, I nonetheless wasn’t able to be stopped. And but, with out warning, I used to be.”

She concluded, “This isn’t a loss to me. I’m protected. I’m liked. I’m supported. Change occurs in failure. And the justice system failed me. And continues to fail hundreds each single day. However don’t quit.”

Beforehand, Thurston made headlines in 2021 when she opened up about an assault that occurred greater than a decade prior throughout an episode of The Bachelorette. Throughout a “vulnerability” themed date, Thurston revealed to a bunch of contestants that she was “concerned in a state of affairs the place there wasn’t consent” at a celebration the place she had consumed alcohol.

“For a very long time I felt answerable for being too drunk, too irresponsible, too silly,” Thurston mentioned throughout the episode. “But it surely’s not my fault as a result of consent is vital and I didn’t give it that night time.”

In the event you or somebody has been sexually assaulted, contact the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).