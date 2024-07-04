Bachelorette Jenn Tran Debuts New Waist-Length Haircut: ‘Hate It’

Jenn Tran debuted a hair transformation — however isn’t pleased with the outcomes.

The 26-year-old season 21 Bachelorette took to TikTok on Tuesday, July 2, to indicate off her haircut. Within the clip, she gave followers a have a look at her extraordinarily lengthy hair, which cascaded to her bum, earlier than displaying off her new waist-length tresses and curtain bangs.

“POV: you chop your hair and also you hate it,” she captioned the submit as she tousled her curled strands and face-framing items. “I’m gonna want roughly 3-5 enterprise days to recuperate from this one,” she continued. Superstar mates and followers have been fast to hype Tran up within the feedback part.

“No that is excellent,” former Bachelorette Charity Lawson wrote, as one other fan added, “It seems wonderful!!! The size is definitely so good!” Influencer Lauren Wolfe gushed, “No I find it irresistible!!” whereas extra followers praised how “wholesome” her strands regarded.

Forward of her chop, Tran took to social media to share she was getting a haircut.

“Not gonna misinform you guys, normally I reduce my very own hair,” she stated within the TikTok video whereas doing her make-up. “I put it in a bit ponytail and I give myself some face framing layers and I name it a day.”

Tran continued, explaining that since her season of The Bachelorette is premiering on July 8, she didn’t wish to “probability” her hair wanting messy for upcoming “appearances.”

“After I was rising up, my mother used to chop everyone’s hair in the home,” she added. Tran then backed away from the digicam and stated she was planning to chop “4 or 5 inches” off her hair.

“OK, [this is] the final time you’ll ever see these lengthy, luscious locks,” she stated earlier than blowing the digicam a kiss and concluding the video.