Bachelor Nation’s Katie Thurston Gushes Over Boyfriend Jeff Arcuri

Katie Thurston is feeling grateful for her boyfriend, Jeff Arcuri.

“Discovered me a eternally type of love and I’ll by no means take him with no consideration,” Thurston, 33, wrote by way of her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 6, alongside a snap of Arcuri smiling as he seemed off within the distance whereas sitting on a ship.

The couple shared a number of glimpses of their boat journey in New York Metropolis. In a clip posted by way of Arcuri’s Instagram Story on Saturday, he panned the digital camera throughout the skyline till it reached Thurston’s face — which seemed shocked.

“We’re past the honeymoon stage and getting into our weirdo period,” she wrote over a repost of the video.

Thurston revealed final month that she and Arcuri have been courting. “Protected to say he’s making it to hometowns subsequent week ❤️,” she wrote in an Instagram publish on the time, referring to the Bachelor franchise custom for the ultimate few contestants to indicate the lead their residence.

She uploaded two images, one of many pair kissing and the opposite of black-and-white photograph sales space pics. Thurston additionally shared a video to her Instagram Story of the twosome kissing and posing for a pic on stage.

Thurston beforehand teased her new beau in January, sharing a video by way of her Instagram Story holding a person’s hand on a sofa. In Could, she confirmed she was courting a particular somebody.

“You heard it right here first. [I’ve been] taken off the market.” she stated throughout an episode of the “Your Mother & Dad” podcast on the time, including that she’s “fortunately snatched up” and “very a lot in that so-called honeymoon section.”

Thurston remained tight-lipped about her boyfriend’s id, however revealed that he was additionally a “public individual.” She additionally admitted that the couple hadn’t stated “I like you.”

“We’re simply kinda having fun with us proper now,” she continued. “I don’t know if there’s something I hate about him. The whole lot’s nonetheless cute and quirky and cute.”

Following the podcast episode, Thurston posted a photograph of her and Arcuri by way of her Instagram Story however hid his face behind a coronary heart emoji.

Bachelor Nation first met Thurston when she vied for the affections of Matt James throughout The Bachelor season 25 in 2021. After James, 32, despatched her packing, Thurston grew to become the lead of The Bachelorette season 17 later that 12 months. Thurston ended the season engaged to Blake Moynes, however the duo break up shortly after. She additionally appeared on CW’s FBOY Island and is now a standup comic — like Arcuri.