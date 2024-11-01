Bachelor Nation Stars’ Best Costumes for Halloween 2024

Bachelor Nation went all out for his or her 2024 Halloween costumes.

Rachel Recchia kicked off spooky season with a historic costume. For Halloween this yr, the previous Bachelorette determined to go as former Queen of England Anne Boleyn.

“Don’t lose your head,” Recchia wrote through Instagram on October 25, referring to the second when Boleyn was beheaded by her husband, King Henry VIII.

Hannah Brown, for her half, determined to rope in her fiancé, Adam Woolard, to do a pair’s costume. The pair dressed up as Little Bo Peep and Woody from Toy Story, whereas their canine Wally rocked a Buzz Lightyear costume.

“I needed to thanks Woody for saving my flock,” Brown lip-synced in an October 27 Instagram Reel. “What do you say I get another person to observe the sheep tonight?”

In the meantime, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk made Halloween a household occasion — their crew dressed up as The Addams Household.

“You might be dearer to me than all of the bats in all of the caves on the planet.🥀,” Lauren captioned the group’s portrait.

