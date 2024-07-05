Bachelor Fans Think Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Hosting The Golden Bachelorette

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s hints a few new gig have some pondering she’s internet hosting The Golden Bachelorette — whereas others are connecting the clues to Dancing With the Stars.

Bristowe, 39, impressed the hypothesis with an Instagram put up on Wednesday, July 3, which learn, “Bear in mind after I requested you guys to place it out into the universe that I’d get the factor I auditioned for? I acquired it. Thanks.”

The social media add included numerous photographs of Bristowe’s latest adventures in Los Angeles. She shared a pic of her {and professional} dancer Sasha Farber, along with a snap with Katie Maloney. Bristowe additionally supplied glimpses into her latest outings and a podcast taping with DWTS’s Julianne Hough.

Some followers took Farber, 40, and Hough’s particular person appearances in Bristowe’s put up as a touch that she’s going to be related to a DWTS challenge. (Bristowe was the season 29 winner of the dance competitors present alongside accomplice Artem Chigvintsev.)

“Wait, now I’m method too excited. OK so that you’re both going to be a dancer and also you’re going to carry that mirrorball house otherwise you’re going to be a cohost otherwise you’re going to be a visitor choose,” wrote one social media person. “Both method I do know it has one thing to do with Dancing with the Stars I’m so f—king excited.”

A lot of the responses introduced up the competitors sequence. “DWTS all stars????” learn one other reply whereas another person requested, “DWTS dance coach ?? Or host?!”

Different theories, nonetheless, have been centered round Bristowe doubtlessly internet hosting The Golden Bachelorette, which is ready to premiere on ABC this fall. Bristowe was just lately noticed on the set because the present filmed with main woman Joan Vassos, in keeping with footage shared by The U.S. Solar. The photographs confirmed Bristowe in a purple costume, which is similar one she’s carrying in her Instagram put up.

Bristowe already has expertise internet hosting The Bachelor franchise after she and Tayshia Adams have been introduced on to quickly entrance season 17 of The Bachelorette. The chance got here up after Chris Harrison introduced a go away of absence in March 2021, which turned in to him stepping down from his internet hosting place completely after greater than 20 years with the franchise.

Jesse Palmer subsequently took over because the everlasting host of the franchise, which included The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and the debut season of The Golden Bachelor. Followers all over the world have been tuning in to observe Gerry Turner‘s seek for love when The Golden Bachelor premiered late final yr.

After getting engaged to Theresa Nist, the couple acquired married earlier this yr with cameras rolling. Simply 90 days after their televised marriage ceremony ceremony, nonetheless, the pair shocked Bachelor Nation followers once they introduced their cut up.

“Theresa and I’ve had various heart-to-heart conversations,” Turner, 72, stated on Good Morning America in April. “We’ve appeared carefully at our dwelling conditions and we’ve sort of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Us Weekly broke the information that very same day that Turner filed to dissolve their marriage in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana. He cited an “irretrievable breakdown” as the explanation for his or her divorce. Shortly earlier than their breakup made headlines, Us confirmed that Turner was residing at his lake home in Indiana whereas Nist, 70, stayed at her house in New Jersey.

The duo make clear their dwelling state of affairs throughout their GMA interview. “We checked out houses in South Carolina, we thought-about New Jersey, and we simply checked out houses after house,” Nist stated in April. “However we by no means acquired to the purpose the place we made that call.”