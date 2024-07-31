Bachelor and Bachelorette Tragedies | Us Weekly

Through the years, a number of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants have tragically died after competing on the present.

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2014 that Eric Hill, who appeared on season 10 of The Bachelorette, handed away on the age of 26 after a part of his parachute collapsed whereas he was paragliding in Utah. The accident occurred when Andi Dorfman was nonetheless filming the season.

Dorfman realized of his passing on a July 2014 episode. “As powerful as it’s, I’m glad have been all doing this collectively,” she instructed then-host Chris Harrison and her last 4 suitors on the time. “It simply places in perspective all of this — there’s a lot extra to all of this. There’s life, individuals have lives right here.”

Tyler Gwozdz, who competed on Hannah Brown’s season 15 of The Bachelorette, handed away in January 2020 after being rushed to a Florida hospital for a suspected overdose. “We’re heartbroken to listen to the tragic information of Tyler’s passing immediately,” the ABC producers mentioned in an announcement on the time.

Scroll by means of for extra Bachelor Nation tragedies: