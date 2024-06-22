BABY BEERCOIN Price Prediction: BBEER Plunges 61% As This New AI Meme Coin Moves Within A Whisker Of $6 Million

Be part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The Child Beercoin value plunged 61% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0001898 as of 01:04 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that dropped 69% to $1.2 million.

BABY BEERCOIN Worth On Consolidation, Bulls Gearing Up For A Breakout

The BABY BEERCOIN value, after its launch, soared to an all-time excessive (ATH) of $0.00525, based on knowledge from GeckoTerminal. Nevertheless, the bears took management of the value, with BBEER’s value being down 96% from its ATH.

The bulls then discovered assist round $0.0002578, with the value of BABY BEERCOIN buying and selling inside this vary in a consolidation channel. With BBEER dropping within the final 24 hours, it has resulted within the BABY BEERCOIN dropping to the decrease boundary of the consolidation channel.

BBEER value is buying and selling under each the 50-day and 200-day Easy Transferring Averages (SMAs), confirming the present value retrace.

Furthermore, the Relative Power Index (RSI) is buying and selling down throughout the 30-oversold stage, presently at 35, a sign that sellers have an higher hand, driving the value of BABY BEERCOIN to intense promoting stress.

The overall BABY BEERCOIN value evaluation on the 1-hour chart exhibits that the token is presently on a bearish development, with BBEER value dropping to the decrease boundary of the consolidation channel.

If the bears persist in promoting, the value could breach the decrease boundary of the channel to succeed in the assist zone round $0.0001232.

Nevertheless, with the token being oversold, the BBEER value bulls could stage a buyback, which might stage a bullish development reversal. In such a situation, the bulls could push the token as much as the resistance zone round $0.001281, coinciding with the higher boundary of the channel.

In the meantime, some merchants are pivoting to an AI meme coin referred to as WienerAI (WAI), a brand new canine-themed token that merges two of the most well liked niches in crypto proper now: AI and meme cash.

In line with 99Bitcoins, a well-liked crypto channel on YouTube with greater than 700k subscribers, $WAI might probably soar 100X after its launch.

WienerAI Surges Previous $5.9 Million In Presale

WienerAI (WAI) has surged previous the $5.9 million milestone in its presale, garnering immense consideration throughout the crypto group.

Extra Wieners day-after-day – Our WienerAI household is rising quick! 🐾 Extra holders = Extra pleasure for our launch! Prepared to affix the pack? 🌭🚀 pic.twitter.com/TPFpsjLGFX — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 13, 2024

The venture combines the ability of synthetic intelligence (AI) and blockchain know-how to supply a singular buying and selling platform for token holders.

The AI a part of the equation integrates an modern buying and selling bot that makes use of predictive know-how and a user-friendly interface to present token holders recommendation on when to purchase and promote crypto.

Greater than only a bot–WienerAI is your final crypto buying and selling companion. We’re delighted to share some sneak peeks with our unbelievable and supportive group. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/kR8ypeJycj — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

Including to WAI’s enchantment is its charming canine mascot, which injects a contact of caprice into the combo.

WienerAI has echoes of one other latest token launch by the title Scotty the AI (SCOTTY), which amassed over $10 million in its presale.

$WAI token holders have the chance to earn passively via the platform’s staking system, which gives an annual proportion yield (APY) of 192%.

You will be a part of the presale by shopping for WAI tokens for $0.000719 every. However hurry as the value will enhance in lower than 10 hours.

Purchase WAI tokens on the official web site right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

