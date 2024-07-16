Az Cohen, Janelle Gibbs And Tashana Ventura Promoted At 300 Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Document label 300 Leisure introduced a spherical of govt promotions that included the elevation of Az Cohen to Vice President, A&R & Analysis, Janelle Gibbs to Vice President, Publicity, and Tashana Ventura to Vice President, Advertising and marketing.

In his new position on the label, Az Cohen will deal with figuring out and signing creating expertise whereas collaborating with established artists on the roster for upcoming initiatives.

Cohen joined 300 Leisure in 2014 and has since labored to construct out the label’s A&R & Analysis division, together with the launch of Sparta Distribution as the corporate’s bespoke impartial distribution platform in addition to the label’s internship program. Earlier than becoming a member of 300, he co-founded impartial administration and manufacturing firm Easy Silly, working with shoppers corresponding to Put up Malone.

“The magic of 300 is that we’re a bunch of people that all imagine in the identical mission.” Cohen mentioned. “Whenever you’re surrounded by individuals who imagine, it’s simpler to imagine and present up your self. That’s a singular and great half about working right here. Music has the potential to be the nice equalizer. It speaks to us deeply and personally. As people, it’s one of many few issues that genuinely unites us. We will come from totally completely different experiences, hear a tune, and expertise it collectively. Music is past useful, so it at all times must be protected and celebrated. I imagine we do this at 300.”

Janelle Gibbs joined 300 in 2022 as Senior Director and has since performed a key position in creating methods for the successive releases for multiplatinum Detroit rap phenomenon Tee Grizzley and helped to interrupt HUNXHO. Her profession started at Epic Information the place she spent 5 years and dealt with PR for rappers corresponding to Rick Ross, G Herbo, DDG, and extra.

“After I joined the 300 workforce, I instantly sensed a spot the place I belonged. The time period #biggerfamilybusiness is the true DNA of 300. Personally, I take delight in telling the artist’s story and I respect the house Kevin, Rayna and Selim give me to interrupt ceilings. The tradition at 300 is concentrated on nurturing the subsequent era of not solely artists however future executives. 300 is greater than only a office; it’s a household dedicated to development and creativity and I’m joyful to be part of the place 300 is heading,” Gibbs famous.

Ventura joined 300 Leisure in 2018 as Director, Advertising and marketing and was promoted to Senior Director in 2020. Her advertising methods helped to propel the rise of HUNXHO and is presently working with the up-and-coming rap artist BlakeIANA. Earlier than becoming a member of the 300 workforce, Ventura spent three years at Taylor Gang, dealing with day-to-day administration for Ty Dolla $ign. She started her profession at Atlantic in 2008.

“I’m very obsessed with general artist improvement and storytelling. Rayna and Selim have actually given me the latitude to push the envelope on behalf of our artists. I’m very hands-on and nonetheless have the identical ambition that I had once I began on this business. I keep true to my love of music, which is why 300 makes me really feel actually at dwelling,” Ventura said.

Cohen, Gibbs, and Ventura are all based mostly in New York Metropolis.

“Az, Janelle, and Tashana embody the spirit of 300 Leisure. They reside and breathe music, devoting themselves to their artists and tirelessly supporting their fellow workforce members. With their respective skillsets, diehard ardour, and daring concepts, they honestly characterize a brand new vanguard of music business executives. They’re integral to our future,” said 300 Leisure Co-Presidents Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab.