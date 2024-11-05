Ayurveda Medicinal properties of Bala (Sida Cordifolia)

Writer

Dr.savitha Suri

January 19, 2014

Sida Cordifolia is an erect bushy plant which grows as much as 180 cm. It grows as a weed all through tropical and subtropical areas of India and Srilanka. Sida Cordifolia belongs to household Malvaceae. It has coronary heart formed leaves (therefore title Cordifolia) and yellow colored flower. Seeds are black or gray colored.

Ayurveda acharyas have grouped this plant underneath Balya (physique strengthening herbs), Brimhaniya ( physique bulk growing herbs), Prajasthapana ( herbs used to remedy infertility), Madhura skanda (herbs with candy style) and Vatasamshamana (Herbs which normalize vata dosha).

In accordance with ayurveda rules the plant Bala is mild to digest and will increase moistness of tissues. It’s candy to style and acts as physique coolant.

Medicinal properties of Bala (Sida Cordifolia):

This plant normalizes Vata and pitta. Therefore it’s utilized in illnesses that are precipitated on account of vitiation of vata and pitta.

Bala has anti-inflammatory properties. Its preparations are used as exterior functions in swelling of wounds and irritation of eyes. Oils ready utilizing this herb are very helpful in arthritis and different illnesses which have an effect on joints. These oils assist to scale back ache and irritation.

Bala normalizes vata and sooths excited nerves. For that reason the oil ready utilizing this herb is used to therapeutic massage sufferers who are suffering from paralysis, cervical spondylosis, facial paralysis and so on.

Sida Cordifolia controls motility of huge gut. It helps to soak up water and vitamins from intestines. Therefore its preparations are extensively utilized in Grahani or Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

This herb is an excellent cardiac tonic and reduces petechial hemorrhage. Ayurveda acharyas advocate use of this plant in these situations.

Bala is understood for its “shukrala” properties. Shukrala means growing shukra dhatu. Due to this property bala is utilized in ayurvedic preparations which improve sperm depend and sperm motility. It helps to extend high quality and amount of semen. This herb is especially utilized in female and male infertility. Texts of ayurveda reward the herb Bala as Vrishya (aphrodisiac). Therefore this herb is utilized in situations like erectile dysfunction and untimely ejaculation.

The natural preparations that are utilized in Feminine infertility include this herb as foremost ingredient because it acts as an excellent uterine tonic.

The diuretic properties of this herb assist in cystitis and it rejuvenates urinary system.

Bala is an excellent rasayana herb. Therefore it’s extensively utilized in convalescing sufferers because it provides important vitamins. It helps to construct a wholesome physique and strengthens physique immune system.

This herb is utilized in African folks medication to deal with varied situations like bronchitis, bronchial asthma, nasal congestion, stomatitis and so on.