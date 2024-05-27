Ayesha Curry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4 With Husband Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry’s household has grown once more with the arrival of their fourth child.

“Our candy child boy determined to make an early arrival!!” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram submit on Sunday, Could 26. “He’s doing nice and we’re lastly settling in at residence as a household of 6! So grateful!”

Ayesha, 35, and Stephen, 36, revealed that their infant arrived on Could 11.

The pair shared a black-and-white pic of the new child, who’s identify is Caius Chai.

The cookbook creator introduced in March that she and the NBA participant have been anticipating. In a canopy story along with her Candy July journal, Ayesha defined why the couple determined to increase their brood.

“I might load up the automotive and assume, ‘Oh, I forgot one thing,’” she famous. “However no one was forgotten. It began to show my mind a little bit bit. Perhaps someone was lacking. So we set out on this journey, figuring out that this might full our household.”

Stephen and Ayesha tied the knot in July 2011 and went on to welcome daughter Riley in July 2012, daughter Ryan in July 2015 and son Canon in July 2018.

Though Ayesha had three earlier experiences with expectant motherhood, her fourth being pregnant was not like the others.

“I’m in my 30s, and so there’s all this paperwork referring to the expertise as a ‘geriatric being pregnant’ and all of the issues that come together with that,” she stated. “I feel there’s one thing that must be extra nuanced on the subject of girls, their age and conversations round having kids. Many ladies of their 30s and 40s are going by means of this for the primary time, and being instructed you’re ‘outdated’ feels alarming and wild.”

As for the way her kids considered her being pregnant, Ayesha identified that they have been sufficiently old to have extra consciousness of the method. “They’re at such totally different ages and levels in life,” she shared. “Their views are so totally different and it’s been probably the most thrilling factor.”

After Ayesha confirmed her impending arrival, Stephen reposted her child bump picture through Instagram, writing, “Vol. 4 ❤️👀😍.”

In Could 2021, Ayesha mirrored on beginning her household in her early 20s, explaining that it “at all times felt proper” to marry Stephen at that time but it surely compelled her to “make plenty of selections” about her life.

“What I began to comprehend was I used to be changing into this lady at such a younger age when different folks would nonetheless doubtlessly be in faculty or simply determining who they wish to be,” she stated on the “Skimm’d From the Sofa” podcast. “I used to be getting married and having youngsters, and it acquired to a degree once I was like, I’ve spent my complete life since I used to be a little bit woman making an attempt to play these different folks and auditioning to be these different those who I don’t even know what I like or who I’m as a result of I’ve spent my complete life attempting to determine how one can be someone else.”

Ayesha insisted that she “totally loved being a mother” however felt she may juggle parenthood and a profession, which she later achieved with the success of her culinary ventures.