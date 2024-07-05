Axel F’ deem installment a cash grab

Forty years later, Eddie Murphy has returned to the “Beverly Hills Cop” saga that helped catapult him to stardom — however critics aren’t solely satisfied the fourth installment is a worthy endeavor.

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” hit Netflix Wednesday, and whereas it at present holds the highest spot on the streamer’s motion pictures within the U.S., evaluations indicate the flick is merely a cash-grab retreading outdated floor.

In keeping with the critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie “coasts on nostalgia,” although it does mark “a welcome return for [Murphy’s] Axel Foley.”

CNN accepted the movie as “breezy escapism,” whereas Rolling Stone and ABC Information agreed its jokes have been “exhausted” and “retirement prepared.”

In the meantime, the Observer known as out “risk-averse” Netflix for “utilizing present IP to hedge their bets on their funding.”

Even constructive evaluations from IndieWire and AV Membership solely scored the film a C+, whereas The New York Occasions dismissed it as “a painfully lackluster retread desperately attempting to justify its personal existence.”

The primary “Beverly Hills Cop,” which hit theaters in 1984 and grossed almost $235 million stateside, holds an 83% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. However the followup movies have fared a lot worse from a vital perspective.

“Beverly Hills Cop II” arrived in 1987 and at present has a measly 48% score, whereas 1994’s “Beverly Hills Cop III” holds a dismal 11% approval.

However in contrast with these scores, the most recent flick is much better, with a 65% approval score and 78% viewers rating as of Thursday night.

Murphy introduced the fourth “Beverly Hills Cop” in 2019.

“That’s what we’re doing after [2021’s] ‘Coming to America 2,’” he advised Collider on the time. “We’re doing ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ after which the plan is to get again on stage and do standup.”

Alongside Murphy, the most recent installment stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige, and marks the return of franchise stars Choose Reinhold and Paul Reiser.