Axel F Cast and Character Guide

In case you’ve been dwelling your life peacefully with out the “Axel F” theme from “Beverly Hills Cop” in your head, properly, sorry about it, that’s over. Axel Foley and his theme tune are again in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” and there are some acquainted faces returning too.

“Beverly Hills Cop 4,” directed by Mark Molloy, follows Axel as he hits the streets of Beverly Hills as soon as once more. However, when his daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, the duo staff up with some buddies, new and previous, to uncover a conspiracy.

You’ll be able to try the complete solid of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” under.

Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy)

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” (Credit score: Netflix)

Eddie Murphy returns because the not-technically-Beverly-Hills-Cop himself, Axel Foley, on this movie. Murphy is clearly a legend at this level, however his most up-to-date challenge earlier than “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” got here on the finish of final yr, when he starred in Prime Video’s “Sweet Cane Lane.”

Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt)

Netflix

Bobby Abbott is an precise officer of the Beverly Hills Police Division, however he’s not the identical sort of cop Axel has beforehand encountered in his work with the station. He’s performed by “(5o0) Days of Summer season” and “10 Issues I Hate About You” actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Jane Saunders (Taylour Paige)

Netflix

Her title might not instantly give it away, however Jane Saunders is definitely Axel Foley’s daughter (albeit, his very estranged daughter). You would possibly acknowledge Taylour Paige, the actress who performs Jane, as Ahsha Hayes from the sequence “Hit the Ground,” or from her roles in films together with “Zola,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” and “Mack & Rita.”

Billy Rosewood (Decide Reinhold)

Netflix

Axel Foley isn’t the one returner on this movie; Billy Rosewood is again too, performed as soon as once more by Decide Reinhold. Exterior of the “Beverly Hills Cop” sequence, he’s mostly acknowledged for his roles in “Quick Occasions at Ridgemont Excessive” and “The Santa Clause.”

John Taggart (John Ashton)

Netflix

John Taggart is one other acquainted face right here, returning for “Axel F” after not being in “Beverly Hills Cop III.” He’s an ally to Axel on the BHPD, and as soon as once more performed by “Some Type of Great” and “Midnight Run” star John Ashton.

Deputy Chief Jeffrey Friedman (Paul Reiser)

Netflix

After all, it’s not simply Beverly Hills-based characters that present up in “Axel F.” Axel’s Detroit man Jeffrey Friedman is right here too, performed once more by “Mad About You” staple Paul Reiser. One in all his greater roles as of late was as Dr. Sam Owens in “Stranger Issues.”

Serge (Bronson Pinchot)

Netflix

Serge didn’t make it into “Beverly Hills Cop II,” however he’s again as soon as extra for “Axel F,” performed once more by Bronson Pinchot. You may additionally acknowledge the actor from “Dangerous Enterprise” or, extra lately “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Cade Grant (Kevin Bacon)

Netflix

Eddie Murphy and Kevin Bacon are each legends, however in some way had by no means labored collectively till “Axel F.” Bacon, greatest recognized for his “Footloose” character, performs the brand new police captain at BHPD, who naturally butts heads with Axel Foley for his strategies.

“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” is now streaming on Netflix.