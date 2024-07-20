Awkwafina to Appear on The CW’s KCON L.A. Live Broadcast

Actress Awkwafina is about to seem throughout The CW‘s upcoming stay broadcast of the 2024 version of KCON Los Angeles, The Hollywood Reporter has completely discovered.

The 36-year-old actress will seem as a particular visitor with host Kim Soo Hyun, a wildly well-liked Korean actor, through the Ok-pop pageant’s primetime broadcast.

Earlier this month, the Nexstar-owned broadcast community and Korean leisure large CJ ENM introduced they had been partnering for the stay broadcast of the KCON L.A.’s Sunday evening live performance, which is about to air at 8 p.m. ET on July 28. The published would be the first time a Ok-pop efficiency present shall be proven on nationwide TV in primetime.

“It is a groundbreaking broadcast for Ok-Pop and the music business and having Awkwafina as a particular visitor for the night is a dream come true,” CJ ENM’s head of music leisure Harry H.Ok. Shin mentioned in an announcement. “Her dynamic persona and presence on stage will add that further layer of pleasure we’re in search of to make the evening one for the entire nation to recollect.”

CJ ENM has additionally introduced that The CW broadcast will embrace a particular pre-recorded stage from boy group Enhypen, together with particular performances from BIBI, Hyolyn, INI, TWS and ME:I. They be part of beforehand introduced performers Jeon Somi, NCT 127, STAYC, Zerobaseone and Zico for the Sunday evening live performance.

Izna, the newly shaped woman group comprised of seven contestants from the lately concluded South Korean music survival present I-Land 2: N/a, had been initially slated to carry out, however the pageant introduced Friday evening that the group shall be unable to take part in KCON L.A. as a result of surprising visa points.

KCON — a worldwide Ok-pop pageant that includes performances and panels — has had a constant presence in Southern California for greater than a decade and considers L.A. to be the flagship occasion of the CJ ENM-produced pageant sequence.

The three-day occasion, going down this 12 months on the Crypto.com Enviornment, L.A. Conference Heart and Gilbert Lindsay Plaza in downtown Los Angeles, provides Ok-pop followers the prospect to see a slew of well-liked teams. Increasing from years previous, KCON plans to make the most of 4 levels: The M Countdown (named after the weekly Korean music present from KCON’s dad or mum firm) stage is inside Crypto.com Enviornment, and the others — together with a showcase stage to introduce L.A. followers to rookie acts who haven’t promoted closely within the U.S. — are on the Conference Heart and plaza.

For daytime programming, the pageant places on fan actions and stay performances, and it ends every day with a live performance at Crypto.com Enviornment. Samsung Galaxy is the title sponsor for this 12 months’s pageant.

The L.A. pageant will happen July 26-28, with tickets obtainable on the pageant’s web site.