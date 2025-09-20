AVS vs Benfica: Preview, Odds, Form Guide and Players to Watch (September 20)

SL Benfica will look to get their season back on track when they head north to face AVS in the Primera Liga on Saturday at the Estádio do CD das Aves. After a series of poor performances led to the sacking of Bruno Lage this week, the talk around the Estádio da Luz (and Portuguese football in general) over the last few days has focused on newly appointed manager José Mourinho’s comeback and whether the tactician can get this talented group of Benfica players to reach their potential.

On September 20, 2000, a then 37-year-old Mourinho was handed his first-ever managerial position at Benfica. Exactly 25 years later, “The Special One” returns to the place where it all began for what will likely be one of the toughest challenges of his career: awakening a sleeping giant.

Benfica have not won the league title since 2023, and Mourinho has been brought back to the Luz with the primary objective of bringing trophies back to the club. Known for his competitive nature, he is a master motivator and is capable of bringing out the best from his players. His style of play typically yields results, and Mourinho has a long list of titles to support his reputation. Saturday’s match should provide some insight into the two-time Champions League winner’s tactics, preferred lineup and his strategy for the upcoming season.

Mourinho’s first obstacle will be an away fixture against AVS, a team that finished 16th in the Primera Liga last season. Like Benfica, AVS are also experiencing a changing of the guard, with the club parting ways with their manager, José Mota, earlier this week following a dreadful start to the season. After securing just one point from their first five matches, it came as no surprise when the board decided to go in a different direction. According to reports, Fábio Espinho and Armando Roriz will be in charge of this AVS side, but the new coaches will have an uphill battle on their hands against one of Europe’s powerhouses.

Preview

After surviving a three-team relegation battle that went down to the last day of the season, AVS were able to pull through in a playoff to remain in the top division. The club brought in reinforcements over the summer and will aim to work their way up the table after a poor start. Experienced midfielders Rafael Barbosa and Ángel Algobia were signed to fortify the centre of the park. 32-year-old forward Tomané, who spent last season with SC Farense, will be expected to provide goals. Paulo Vitor, Sidi Bane, Óscar Perea, Bruno Lourenço, João Gonçalves and Jordi Escobar should also bring some much-needed depth to the squad. Diogo Spencer, who joined the side on loan from Benfica, has been one of the team’s standout players over their first five matches of the season.

It has been a shaky start to the season for the Vila das Aves-based club. Brazilian forward Nenê recorded their first goal of the campaign in their opening match against Arouca, but that simply glossed over a one-sided match where AVS found themselves trailing 3-0 within 62 minutes. An opening day away defeat was nothing to be too concerned about, but the following week, AVS were outplayed at home against Casa Pia, falling 2-0. Mota was able to earn the club their first points of the season with an impressive 2-2 draw at Braga, but consecutive defeats against FC Famalicão and Estoril Praia saw the manager relieved of his duties.

AVS currently sit 17th in the table, ahead of only CD Tondela on goal difference. The club have already conceded 11 goals over their first five league matches, including three against Estoril Praia last weekend.

One positive for AVS is that they have managed to put the ball in the net. So far, Rafael Barbosa, Diego Duarte, Spencer and Nenê have all got their names on the scoring charts.

The always charismatic José Mourinho seemed to say all the right things in his first press conference for the Eagles. “I’m going to immerse myself in this mission. I’m the coach of one of the biggest clubs in the world,” said Mourinho. “Coaching Benfica is returning to my level, given that my level is to coach the biggest clubs in the world,” added the Portuguese manager. However, words will not be enough, and Mourinho will need to win over the fans with results.

Mourinho may not have had the same success with Tottenham, Roma and Fenerbahçe as he had early in his career with FC Porto, Chelsea and Inter, but he remains one of the most respected managers in world football, and the spotlight will be on the 62-year-old as he looks to revive a Benfica team that remains the most decorated and successful in Portuguese football.

Mourinho inherits a strong squad, with the club spending over €100 million in the transfer market this summer to strengthen the lineup. The results, however, have not matched the ambitions and targets of the club.

Former manager Lage started the season well, winning the Super Cup against local rival Sporting, qualifying for the league phase of the Champions League, and beginning the Liga Portugal campaign with three straight wins. That, though, was when things started to go downhill.

After taking the lead against Santa Clara at the Estádio da Luz, the visitors battled back to secure a 1-1 draw. A devastating result for Lage and his players, considering the Azores club played 55 minutes with 10 men. Perhaps more demoralising was the shocking 3-2 home defeat to Qarabağ FK in the Champions League a few days later. Benfica squandered an early two-goal lead in a match they were expected to win comfortably. A series of poor displays left Rui Costa under pressure and the Benfica president moved swiftly to dismiss Lage and bring in Mourinho.

Benfica are currently sixth in the standings with 10 points from 4 games. They trail the league leaders Porto by five points, but do have a game in hand.

Overall, the Eagles have recorded seven goals in their first four league matches, an average of 1.75 goals per game. It is a significant drop off from the 2.47 goals per game they averaged last season. Vangelis Pavlidis leads the lineup with four goals in all competitions, followed by Andreas Schjelderup, Franjo Ivanovic and Fredrik Aursnes, who all have two.

Mourinho knows that anything less than three points in Saturday’s clash will be regarded as a massive failure. Following their visit to Vila das Aves, Benfica will take on Rio Ave and Gil Vicente before a gruelling fixture list that includes Chelsea, FC Porto and Newcastle United in the span of 21 days.

Odds

AVS 16.50 Benfica 1.16 Draw 6.80

Over 2.5 total goals: 1.50, Under 2.5 goals: 2.12

*All odds provided from Betano.pt. Odds are subject to change prior to kick off.

Form Guide (All Competitions)

AVS:

Benfica:

Head-to-head Record

The AVS Futebol SAD was only formed in 2023, making this one of the newer teams in the league. Therefore, Benfica and AVS have only met three times in their history, with Benfica winning twice and one draw between the two clubs.

These teams have met only twice in the Primeira Liga, both last season. During their encounter at the Estádio do CD das Aves, the home side were able to secure a late equaliser from Cristian Devenish to record a 1-1 result. Benfica responded when the clubs met at the Luz in April, winning 6-0, with six different scorers getting on the scoresheet.

The two clubs also competed in the Allianz Cup during the 2023/24 season. On that occasion, Benfica won that game with a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Players to Watch

AVS keeper Simão will have his hands full when Benfica come to town this weekend. Benfica have already scored 15 goals in all competitions. Nine different players have recorded goals this season, and the Eagles are capable of scoring in a variety of different ways. Simão has been the preferred option this season ahead of former Boavista keeper João Gonçalves, starting all five matches for AVS this season. Saturday, however, will be the Brazilian keepers biggest test of the season so far.

Keep a close eye on Pavlidis, who continues to score goals at a staggering rate. The Greek striker finished the 2024-25 campaign as the team’s top scorer with an incredible 30 goals in 57 matches, of which 19 came in the league. He also contributed 13 assists over the season. This season, he leads the team with four goals over 10 matches.

Pavlidis has a knack for coming up with big goals at big moments (he scored a hat-trick in the CL against Barcelona last season). The 26-year-old has firmly established himself as the primary option up top over the last 12 months, and will want to get off to a strong start in order to solidify his place as the No. 9 in Mourinho’s new-look formation.