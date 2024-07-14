Avery Street Civil War hospital building purchased, will be renovated | News, Sports, Jobs

PARKERSBURG — A constructing that has stood for greater than 180 years can be renovated and develop into the brand new dwelling of two space businesses.

Wooden County Financial Growth introduced in a Fb submit Tuesday that it bought the previous Civil Struggle hospital on Avery Road.

In keeping with WCED Government Director Lindsey Piersol, WCED bought the constructing in June for $111,000 with federal earmark funds it acquired for 2022/2023. In keeping with Wooden County Assessor information they bought it from 4Vision LLC.

She stated they initially acquired the funds for industrial redevelopment on Depot Road.

“The value tag there simply wasn’t possible,” Piersol stated.

The previous Civil Struggle hospital on Avery Road in Parkersburg was bought by Wooden County Financial Growth in June with plans to renovate and find their places of work in it. (Photograph Supplied)

So as a substitute they requested Congress if they may change using the funds for the redevelopment of Downtown Parkersburg and Congress permitted it, she stated.

Piersol stated WCED picked the constructing due to its historic significance and since it’s situated on a primary downtown thoroughfare.

In keeping with the Better Parkersburg Conference and Guests Bureau’s Historic Information to Wooden County, the constructing, also referred to as the Henry Logan Home, is situated at 402 Avery St. and is a two-story Federal model brick dwelling in-built 1842.

The information stated the constructing was bought from Henry Logan after which operated as considered one of 5 United States Military hospitals from 1863-1865. It stated that the constructing is the one one of many 5 hospitals nonetheless standing.

In keeping with the information, the constructing was a civilian hospital within the Eighteen Nineties and an addition was added in 1986 on the south facet of the constructing.

The signal from when the property was a watch clinic can nonetheless be seen in entrance of the constructing.

In keeping with Piersol, WCED plans to renovate the constructing.

“The surface … it is going to be redone, new roof, new home windows, new door, repainted,” she stated, however the exterior may have the identical look.

She additionally stated that the within can be renovated and WCED and Downtown PKB will transfer into the constructing and use it for his or her places of work.

In keeping with its web site, Downtown PKB is a nonprofit that works to enhance downtown Parkersburg to higher assist current business institutions, foster funding and entrepreneurial actions, create downtown dwelling alternatives and promote tourism.

Piersol stated there are nonetheless a number of steps that need to be taken earlier than renovations can begin because of the funds for the constructing coming from the U.S. Division of Housing and City Growth. The steps embrace conducting a part I environmental research and dealing with the State Historic Preservation Workplace. She stated in addition they have to carry an open bid course of for the renovation work.

“I might hope by this time subsequent 12 months we’d be within the constructing or near being within the constructing,” Piersol stated.

The response from the group has been constructive, in accordance with Piersol.

“Individuals appear very excited {that a} constructing is being renovated as a substitute of torn down,” she stated.

In keeping with Piersol, WCED is happy about renovating the constructing and so they plan to share updates on their social media pages. She stated they need to be as open as they will about the entire course of to allow them to encourage extra historic preservation in Parkersburg.

“We’re excited to have a house there,” Piersol stated in regards to the constructing.

