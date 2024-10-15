Avalanche bring losing streak into matchup against Bruins

Boston Bruins (2-2, within the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (0-3, within the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

The Colorado Avalanche tackle the Boston Bruins as losers of three video games in a row.

Colorado had a 50-25-7 report total and a 33-11-2 report in residence video games final season. The Avalanche dedicated 307 whole penalties final season, averaging 3.7 per recreation and serving 8.9 penalty minutes per recreation.

Boston went 47-20-15 total and 27-11-9 on the highway a season in the past. The Bruins dedicated 334 whole penalties final season, averaging 4.1 per recreation and serving 9.4 penalty minutes per recreation.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Related Press created this story utilizing know-how supplied by Knowledge Skrive and knowledge from Sportradar.