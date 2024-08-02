Autumn Reeser’s Family Album: Photos With Sons

Autumn Reeser has been a staple on the Hallmark Channel since 2012 — however she has been the main girl in her two sons’ lives even longer.

The Wedding ceremony Veil trilogy star met her now-ex-husband, Jesse Warren, in 2000 whereas attending the College of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The pair tied the knot in Could 2009 and went on to welcome sons Finneus “Finn” James and Dashiell “Sprint” Ford in Could 2011 and November 2013, respectively. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2014 that the pair “amicably” cut up however would proceed to lift their boys collectively.

As Reeser’s profession has advanced so has her outlook on parenting.

“I consider that being a great guardian is about being prepared to see our youngsters, as they honestly are, and assist them turn out to be the brightest, most expanded model of that vitality that they’ll presumably embody,” she wrote through Instagram in November 2018.

Scroll all the way down to see a few of Reeser’s sweetest household moments along with her two sons: