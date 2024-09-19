Authorities locate suspect Joseph Couch

Editor’s Word: This story has been up to date with extra feedback from state lawmakers.

Kentucky State Police officers introduced they imagine the physique discovered Wednesday close to Exit 49 in Laurel County is suspect Joseph Sofa, who they are saying opened fireplace at vehicles touring on Interstate 75 close to London, Kentucky simply days in the past.

Here is what we all know.

Did Kentucky authorities discover the I-75 capturing suspect in Laurel County?

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. mentioned Wednesday night time that detectives are nonetheless investigating, however “articles related to the physique,” together with a weapon that was not specified, recommend the stays might belong to suspect Joseph Sofa.

Burnett Jr. mentioned two residents, Fred and Sheila McCoy, had been looking within the forested space for Sofa behind Exit 49 after they crossed paths with a gaggle of Kentucky State Police troopers. The troopers had detected a pungent odor, and shortly after, the group stumbled upon the physique.

The physique was transported to Frankfort and is predicted to be recognized someday Thursday.

In an announcement launched Thursday morning, Kentucky state Sen. Brandon Storm, R-London, thanked regulation enforcement and Fred and Sheila McCoy for his or her efforts, saying the seek for Sofa has seemingly concluded.

“Upon official affirmation from regulation enforcement, I hope we are able to lastly put to relaxation the fears which have gripped our group for practically two weeks,” Storm mentioned. “I’m anticipating a way of normalcy to return to our lives and might be relieved to know our college students, academics, and faculty personnel can return to high school free from the concern this cowardly man introduced into their lives.

“My prayers stay with all who had been harmed by his violent actions.”

The place was Joseph Sofa positioned?

Authorities have been on the lookout for Sofa since Sept. 7 following a capturing that left 5 individuals wounded and 12 vehicles pierced with bullet holes. They positioned the physique practically 12 days later after scouring hundreds of acres of rugged and densely wooded terrain within the Daniel Boone Nationwide Forest, the place authorities believed Sofa was hiding. Tuesday, officers introduced that the manhunt efforts could be scaled again and assets could be reallocated towards group facilities.

Commonwealth’s Legal professional Jackie Steele, the felony prosecutor for Laurel County, charged Sofa within the incident with 5 counts of tried homicide and 5 counts of first-degree assault. Officers positioned Sofa with the assistance of the McCoy’s, close to Exit 49 off I-75 in Laurel County.

Particulars of Sofa’s London capturing

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies had been dispatched round 5:30 p.m., Sept. 7, following studies of a gunshot sufferer on I-75 close to Exit 49 and U.S. Route 25, roughly eight miles north of London. Officers seen a number of automobiles parked on the facet of the freeway with shattered home windows and visual bullet holes after they arrived. Twelve automobiles had been discovered to have been shot on each side of the roadway and 5 people had been injured — all of them survived.

The capturing induced an hours-long closure of I-75 because the seek for a suspect commenced. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Division named Joseph Sofa an individual of curiosity that very same night time, later upgrading him to a suspect the subsequent day as proof towards him mounted.

Authorities positioned Sofa’s automobile, a silver SUV, the night time of the capturing. On Sept. 8, police discovered an AR-15 within the wooded space close to Exit 49 of I-75, together with totally loaded magazines. Authorities mentioned on the time that the weapon could have been used within the capturing.

An worker of a close-by gun store, Middle Goal Firearms, confirmed to police that Sofa bought an AR-15 and 1,000 rounds of ammunition from the shop the morning of the capturing, in accordance with an affidavit launched by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Workplace. The firearm found by police matched the outline of the one Sofa bought that day.

Sofa additionally informed the mom of his baby through textual content that he was planning to “kill lots of people” lower than an hour earlier than the incident, in accordance with the affidavit. He added that he deliberate to kill himself afterward.

Who’s Joseph Sofa?

Sofa, 32, is a former member of the Military Reserves. He resides south of Laurel County in Whitley County, Gilbert Acciardo, spokesperson for Laurel County Sheriff’s Division, mentioned.

A reward of $35,000 was supplied for data resulting in Sofa’s arrest.

On prime of the tried homicide and first-degree assault costs, Sofa might face costs associated to different automobile homeowners who’ve suspected harm from the capturing and his continued fleeing from police, Commonwealth’s Legal professional Steele mentioned. He was additionally beforehand accused of threatening to kill a person and his canine.

The place is London, Kentucky positioned?

The capturing incident broke out close to London, a metropolis in Laurel County, Kentucky.

The agricultural county sits within the southeast portion of the state and has a inhabitants of roughly 63,000, in accordance with a 2020 Census estimate. A part of the Daniel Boone Nationwide Forest lies inside county limits.

It is about 90 miles south of Lexington and 154 miles southeast of Louisville.

On the crossroads of I-75 and Freeway 80, Laurel County is primed for financial improvement and progress, in accordance with the London-Laurel Financial Growth Authority. The county is dwelling to 17 producers, 12 distribution warehouses and 5 meals manufacturing websites.