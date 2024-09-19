Authorities locate suspect Joseph Couch

Editor’s Word: This story has been up to date with extra feedback from state lawmakers.

Kentucky State Police officers introduced they imagine the physique discovered Wednesday close to Exit 49 in Laurel County is suspect Joseph Sofa, who they are saying opened fireplace at vehicles touring on Interstate 75 close to London, Kentucky simply days in the past.

Here is what we all know.

London capturingLondon, Kentucky capturing: Sheriff’s workplace identifies Joseph A. Sofa as suspect

Did Kentucky authorities discover the I-75 capturing suspect in Laurel County?

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. mentioned Wednesday night time that detectives are nonetheless investigating, however “articles related to the physique,” together with a weapon that was not specified, recommend the stays might belong to suspect Joseph Sofa.

