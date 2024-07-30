Australia’s Spilt Milk Festival Cancels For 2024

CANBERRA, ACT (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Spilt Milk, the touring Australia music competition, introduced that the occasion is not going to happen in 2024 and can go on an indefinite hiatus.

“Sorry pookies, we couldn’t get you the Spilt Milk you deserve this yr 🥲 Sooo imma dip for a bit and are available again after I could make all ur desires come true 🫶 i miss u xx” competition organizers shared on social media.

Based by Ryan Sabet and Jeff Drake’s Kicks Leisure, the competition has bought out inside minutes yearly since its launch because it debuted in Canberra in 2016.

In 2019, the competition model expanded with a launch in Ballarat, adopted by the Gold Coast in 2021 after which Perth the next yr, with some interruptions inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 version of the occasion included headliners reminiscent of Put up Malone, Dom Dolla, Chris Lake, and Dermot Kennedy, whereas previous editions have featured worldwide artists reminiscent of Khalid, Juice Wrld, Chvrches, and RL Grime, amongst others.

The Stay Nation-owned Australian promoter, Secret Sounds Group, acquired Kicks Leisure and Spilt Milk in 2022 for an undisclosed quantity.

Spilt Milk joins a rising listing of Australian music festivals which were canceled for 2024 that features Splendour within the Grass, one other Secret Sounds occasion that was canceled simply weeks after saying its 2024 lineup, and Groovin The Moo, which was canceled in February as a result of sluggish ticket gross sales.