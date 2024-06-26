Australia’s Ruel Signs With Azoff’s Giant Music

Azoff Firm’s impartial report label, Large Music, introduced the signing of Australian singer-songwriter Ruel to its roster.

The signing, which is the primary for the label for the reason that ascension of Nate Albert to the position of President in January, will kick off on June twenty seventh with the debut of Ruel’s newest single “Kiss Me.”

Ruel launched his debut album in 2023 and has since generated greater than 3 billion streams with singles reminiscent of “Painkiller,” “Dazed & Confused,” and “GROWING UP IS ____” together with collabs with artists reminiscent of Omar Apollo and Holly Humberstone JVKE, producer SG Lewis, and Hip-Hop artists Denzel Curry and GoldLink.

“I’m feeling so impressed and energized to be working with the superb group at Large Music. This subsequent challenge goes to be one thing particular,” Ruel said.

“Ruel is really a singular expertise, and we’re thrilled to be a part of his subsequent chapter,” added label president Nate Albert.