Australia’s Revive Live Program Now Accepting Grant Applications For Music Venues & Festivals

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Revive Stay, a program to help Australia’s stay touring sector, introduced that it has formally begun accepting grant functions for 2024.

This system, which was introduced by Australia’s authorities as a part of the nation’s 2024-25 price range, seeks to safeguard touring alternatives for Australian artists whereas fostering a sustainable stay music ecosystem.

Grants can be found for established stay music venues or established modern music festivals, in addition to for actions that create or maintain efficiency alternatives and the event of artists working in modern music.

Revive Stay additionally focuses on actions that present profession pathways for musicians and music employees with disabilities.

“Revive Stay will safeguard efficiency alternatives for Australian artists with focused funding to create a extra resilient and sustainable stay music ecosystem, within the face of rising operational prices for stay music venues and festivals. This recognises stay music venues and music festivals as a basic pillar for fulfillment that’s very important to the event of each artist and viewers—permitting artists to develop audiences, construct professionalism and profile, and earn an revenue,” Australia’s Workplace for the Arts said.

Purposes are presently being accepted till August 23, 2024.

To use and for extra info, go to: https://www.arts.gov.au/funding-and-support/revive-live