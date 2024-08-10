Australia’s Harvest Rock Festival Canceled For 2024

ADELAIDE, South Australia (CelebrityAccess) — Turmoil in Australia’s competition market continued on Friday as organizers for the Adelaide-based Harvest Rock competition introduced that the occasion shall be on hiatus for 2024.

In an announcement saying the change, the competition group mentioned:

“After two years of consuming, ingesting and dancing in Adelaide, we’ve made the tough determination to postpone Harvest Rock 2024. This determination was made to make sure that Harvest Rock continues to ship the expertise that our native, nationwide and worldwide followers have come to know and love into the long run. We wish to acknowledge and recognize the continuing help of the South Australian Authorities for Harvest Rock.

“For the devoted followers who purchased early tickets in 2023 you’ll routinely be refunded by the unique level of buy inside 14 days. We look ahead to delivering one other superb Harvest Rock sooner or later.”

The 2-day competition takes place in Adelaide in October and through its 2022 debut, it featured a world lineup that included Jamiroquai, Beck, Nile Rodgers & Stylish, Shiny Eyes, and extra.

Whereas a motive for the cancellation was not offered, reps for producer Secret Sounds advised the Adelaide Advertiser that they have been unable to ebook an acceptable headline act for the present this 12 months.

Harvest Rock joins a rising listing of Australian music festivals which were canceled this 12 months, together with Splendour within the Grass and Groovin The Moo.