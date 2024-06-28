Austin Wolf arrested on child pornography charges in NYC – NBC New York

A well-liked grownup entertainer has been arrested and charged in New York with sending and receiving “a whole lot of video of kid pornography.”

James Smith, identified by his porn star title Austin Wolf, is scheduled to seem in Manhattan federal court docket on Friday on one rely of distribution and receipt of kid pornography.

In keeping with the Southern District of New York, Smith used Telegram to change a whole lot of movies with one other particular person, whose cellphone was seized by the FBI. Prosecutors stated an undercover FBI agent used that particular person’s Telegram account to speak with Smith.

Federal authorities in the end performed a search again in April of the 43-year-old porn star’s Manhattan residence, the place prosecutors stated an SD card was recovered containing a whole lot of video of kid porn.

The movies recovered by feds allegedly contained youngsters as younger as infants, and in at the very least one case depicted a 10-year-old baby certain and raped by a person.

“I need to make it clear: those that distribute baby sexual abuse photos prey upon probably the most susceptible in our society. Every picture is a criminal offense scene, leaving lasting scars on harmless sufferer,” FBI Assistant Director in Cost James Smith stated in a press release on Friday.

The cost towards Smith carries a compulsory minimal sentence of 5 years in jail and a most of 20 years. Lawyer data for the entertainer was not instantly identified.