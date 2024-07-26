nn”,”providerName”:”Twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:null,”kind”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”contentType”:”wealthy”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content material”:”Hays began in middle discipline for the American League within the 2023 All-Star Sport. FanGraphs and Statcast has completely different metrics on Hays’ defensive capabilities in left discipline. He has 13 Defensive Runs Saved in his profession in left discipline, in accordance with FanGraphs. He has -7 Outs Above Common, in accordance with Statcast.nnDomínguez, 29, signed with the Phillies for $60,000 as an novice free agent in 2011. He loved early success earlier than struggling a right-elbow harm that required Tommy John surgical procedure in 2020. He posted a 3.00 ERA in 54 appearances in 2022. He has a 1.13 ERA in 15 profession postseason appearances.nnBut Domínguez had a 4.19 ERA and 4.59 FIP in 95 appearances the previous two seasons. He had fallen on the Phillies’ bullpen depth chart behind Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm, José Alvarado, Orion Kerkering and presumably even Gregory Soto.nnPache, 25, had a .557 OPS in 118 plate appearances this yr. If it was Hays or any person else, Pache was anticipated to lose his job.”,”kind”:”textual content”}],”relativeSiteUrl”:”/information/austin-hays-traded-to-phillies”,”contentType”:”information”,”subHeadline”:null,”abstract”:”PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies on Friday checked certainly one of two massive packing containers on their July 30 Commerce Deadline to-do listing.nThey bought a right-handed-hitting outfielder who can crush left-handed pitching, which they anticipate to see within the postseason. They traded right-hander Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache to the Orioles”,”tagline({“formatString”:”none”})”:null,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-669720″,”title”:”Austin Hays”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:669720″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-143″,”title”:”Philadelphia Phillies”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:143″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”trades”,”title”:”trades”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”,”gamePk”:745554,”slug”:”gamepk-745554″,”title”:”2024/07/26 CLE@PHI”,”type”:”game”},{“__typename”:”ContributorTag”,”slug”:”todd-zolecki”,”title”:”Todd Zolecki”,”type”:”contributor”}],”kind”:”story”,”thumbnail”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/picture/add/{formatInstructions}/mlb/s6nliskrp1vktij5bgxu”,”title”:”Austin Hays traded to Phillies”}},”Staff:143″:{“__typename”:”Staff”,”id”:143},”Particular person:669720″:{“__typename”:”Particular person”,”id”:669720}}}
window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:”mlbglobal08,mlbphillies”,”linkInternalFilters”:”philadelphia,phillies”}
window.globalState = {“tracking_title”:”Philadelphia Phillies”,”lang”:”en”}
window.appId = ”
/*–>*/
6:31 PM UTC
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies on Friday checked certainly one of two massive packing containers on their July 30 Commerce Deadline to-do listing.
They bought a right-handed-hitting outfielder who can crush left-handed pitching, which they anticipate to see within the postseason. They traded right-hander Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache to the Orioles on Friday afternoon for outfielder Austin Hays, who is predicted to platoon in left discipline with Brandon Marsh.
The Phillies stay extremely more likely to purchase no less than one late-inning veteran aid pitcher earlier than Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Commerce Deadline. Domínguez’s departure will increase the chance that the Phillies purchase no less than two.
Hays, 29, slashed .255/.316/.395 with three dwelling runs, 17 RBIs and a .711 OPS in 175 plate appearances this season in Baltimore. However in 72 plate appearances in opposition to lefties, he slashed .328/.394/.500 with one dwelling run, seven RBIs and an .894 OPS. Hayes’ .894 OPS in opposition to lefties is forty first out of 212 gamers with 70 or extra plate appearances this season in opposition to them.
Hays, nonetheless, has a .585 OPS in opposition to righties.
Hays, who can not grow to be a free agent till after the 2025 season, has a profession .791 OPS in opposition to lefties, and a .727 OPS in opposition to righties.
Hays began in middle discipline for the American League within the 2023 All-Star Sport. FanGraphs and Statcast has completely different metrics on Hays’ defensive capabilities in left discipline. He has 13 Defensive Runs Saved in his profession in left discipline, in accordance with FanGraphs. He has -7 Outs Above Common, in accordance with Statcast.
Domínguez, 29, signed with the Phillies for $60,000 as an novice free agent in 2011. He loved early success earlier than struggling a right-elbow harm that required Tommy John surgical procedure in 2020. He posted a 3.00 ERA in 54 appearances in 2022. He has a 1.13 ERA in 15 profession postseason appearances.
However Domínguez had a 4.19 ERA and 4.59 FIP in 95 appearances the previous two seasons. He had fallen on the Phillies’ bullpen depth chart behind Jeff Hoffman, Matt Strahm, José Alvarado, Orion Kerkering and presumably even Gregory Soto.
Pache, 25, had a .557 OPS in 118 plate appearances this yr. If it was Hays or any person else, Pache was anticipated to lose his job.