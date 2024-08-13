Austin Dillon on a Joey Logano response to Richmond finish: ‘If he retaliates, he retaliates’

Austin Dillon has no regrets about how he received Sunday's pivotal race at Richmond. Dillon wrecked each Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin to take first place, permitting him to safe a NASCAR Cup Sequence playoff spot in controversial style and enraging each star drivers.

Dillon has struggled this season together with the remainder of the workforce at his grandfather's Richard Childress Racing, and he informed FOX Sports activities' Kevin Harvick in an unique interview on "Harvick's Joyful Hour" that the win was "emotional" for Dillon, his workforce and his household.

"You need it for these folks so unhealthy," Dillon mentioned. "That fires me up greater than something, the folks there. I see them every week and it has been robust, they usually've caught with me, caught behind us. … You do not wish to [win like that] each week, however when given the chance, you gotta do it for these people who offer you these probabilities to get there and get to victory lane."

Because the vehicles headed into the ultimate flip, the second-place Dillon rear-ended the main Logano, inflicting the two-time Cup Sequence champion to spin out. When Hamlin tried to make a last-second dash previous Dillon to the beginning line, Dillon clipped Hamlin's proper rear nook to sluggish him down simply sufficient and safe the essential victory.

"It was like, no matter it takes to get [Logano] up the monitor, unfastened, no matter it was," Dillon mentioned. "I went into flip three, I used to be up a gear, and once I rolled to him, I feel I caught him proper within the fringe of the fitting rear. He went up the monitor, I downshifted to fourth. At that time, I am trying at first end line with much less momentum. Denny's developing the monitor. I did not see — once I'm trying at first end line, I am going on the closest angle — when he comes up. That was only a response attending to the road. However the Joey deal, [I was] undoubtedly making an attempt to get him unfastened."

The end result was emotional in a a lot completely different approach for Logano and Hamlin as effectively.

Whereas Hamlin directed his ire at Dillon, the NASCAR officiating and the playoff system that he mentioned incentivizes actions like Dillon's, Logano went proper on the RCR workforce member — not solely in his personal post-race media session but in addition within the fast aftermath, driving his automobile over to Dillon's and RCR's celebration and spinning his tires close to a gaggle that included Dillon's spouse and younger baby.

"I get it you have to be mad and upset," Dillon mentioned. "However do it in, like, an interview or speak to me about it. You have to watch out on pit highway with that sort of stuff."

Dillon informed Harvick he didn't have a problem with Hamlin's post-race feedback both, however once more, his emotions on Logano had been a unique story after Logano described Dillon to reporters as a "piece of crap" who has "sucked his complete profession" Sunday evening.

"He threw some low blows in there," Dillon mentioned. "Clearly [he was] annoyed within the second, however the two guys that I obtained into it with have achieved that rather a lot that I've realized from on the final lap of the races themselves. I've heard Joey's interviews [where he says] ‘How unhealthy would you like it? You bought to do no matter it takes.’ I've seen him do it at Martinsville and completely different locations on the final nook. So this time, he was a sufferer of it. Generally, it occurs."

If Logano decides to strike again on the racetrack, Dillon mentioned he is prepared for that.

"He is obtained much more wins than I do," Dillon mentioned. "If he retaliates, he retaliates. My grandfather [Richard Childress] mentioned, ‘You may kick a canine, however he’ll chunk again.'"

Dillon's punishment is anticipated to be handed down someday midweek, maybe as early as Tuesday. Whereas NASCAR left open the opportunity of nullifying Dillon's win, there's not a lot precedent for taking a win away after a number of days of deliberation. Nonetheless, Dillon will probably face penalties, similar to a tremendous, for his actions.

