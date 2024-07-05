Aussies in awe as Wimbledon farewells Andy Murray

For the Australian duo of John Friends and Rinky Hijikata – who defeated the Murray brothers 7-6(6) 6-4 – the expertise was simply as significant.

“To have the ability to step out and share it with Andy was one thing actually particular,” Friends mentioned. “It was Andy’s evening, however sadly, we upset it for him.”

Fellow Aussie Storm Hunter spoke on The AO Present Weekly in regards to the enormity of the event, and going up in opposition to certainly one of Nice Britain’s greatest-ever athletes of their home-Slam swansong.

LISTEN: The AO Present Weekly

“I’m positive they grew up watching Andy and admiring Andy too, and virtually in a method, not eager to be those that finish Andy’s profession,” mentioned Hunter, the ladies’s doubles world No.6.

“What an incredible alternative for Peersy and Rinky to exit and play their first-round doubles on Centre Court docket at Wimbledon.”