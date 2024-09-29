Auli’i Cravalho Unboxes ‘Moana 2’ Merch — Watch Her Reaction Video

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter could obtain an affiliate fee.

Auli’i Cravalho is giving Moana followers a sneak peek of the Disney movie’s latest merch earlier than the wayfarer princess of Motonui units sail for the massive display this fall.

Forward of Moana 2‘s theatrical launch on Nov. 27, Cravalho (who returns because the voice of Moana) unveils the sequel’s upcoming toys with no scarcity of “oohs,” “ahhhs” and “wows” in an unboxing video premiering completely on The Hollywood Reporter above. The 23-year-old Hawaii-born star showcases a slew of holiday-ready merchandise, together with a brand new model of the Disney princess’ light-up shell necklace and a squeaking figurine of Moana’s pet rooster, Hei Hei (“Alan Tudyk can be proud!,” she exclaims), by Jakks Pacific; and a singing Moana doll and canoe playset by Mattel.

“Okay, to begin with, she has a lei po’o on [and] the enduring necklace,” Cravalho says of the normal Hawaiian floral crown on her singing Moana doll. As for the toy’s vocal chops? “Oh! Wow! Ah! You sound good!”

The Mattel and Jakks Pacific objects are among the many upcoming releases for Moana 2, together with a brand new American Woman doll with equipment, Funko Pop! vinyl collectible figurines, Lego constructing units, Popsockets telephone equipment and extra. Choose merchandise are actually obtainable on-line at Goal, Amazon, Walmart and different retailers, and can land on brick-and-mortar cabinets starting in October.

Moana 2 follows Moana (Cravalho) three years after the primary movie and sees her reuniting with the Hawaiian god, Maui (Dwayne Johnson) for an thrilling new ocean voyage on the name of her ancestor, Tautai Vasa (Gerald Ramsey). The sequel introduces Moana’s little sister, Simea (Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda) and a brand new crew of budding seafarers (voiced by Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo). Per the movie’s logline, “After receiving an sudden name from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana should journey to the far seas of Oceania and into harmful, long-lost waters for an journey not like something she’s ever confronted.”

Returning stars Rachel Home (Tala, Moana’s grandmother), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui, Moana’s father) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina, Moana’s mom) additionally reprise their roles within the sequel. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ldoux Miller, Moana 2 will function music by Grammy-winning musicians Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (of the TikTok-famous Unofficial Bridgerton Musical album), three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina and Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i.

In Might, Moana 2 set the document for the most-watched trailer in Disney Animation and Pixar’s historical past. Although Cravalho voices the movie’s adventurous protagonist, she received’t be taking part in her within the live-action model. (She did, nonetheless, star as Ariel in a live-action particular of The Little Mermaid Dwell! in 2019.)

“As an government producer on the movie, I can not wait to assist discover the following actress to painting Moana’s brave spirit, plain wit and emotional power,” Cravalho introduced on Instagram Reels in 2013. I’m actually honored to move this baton to the following younger girl of Pacific Island descent to honor our unimaginable peoples, cultures and communities that assist encourage her story.”

She defined the transfer earlier this yr on the second annual Pasifika Leisure Development Komiti Conversations panel. “Receiving that position after I was 14, I didn’t totally understand how a lot can be placed on my shoulders. For me to be a consultant of all of the Pacific is solely incorrect, so I look ahead to seeing extra faces within the crowd, and, importantly, extra faces behind the digicam, within the writers room, as showrunners, as producers, as business leaders, as a result of having to reply everybody’s questions is an excessive amount of,” she mentioned.

Watch Cravalho’s unboxing video above and the official Moana 2 trailer beneath, and preserve scrolling to buy the Disney sequel’s new merchandise, together with toys, books, costume equipment and extra.