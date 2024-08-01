August Moving Days: Daily Collections of Carts in Student Move Area | Streets & Urban Forestry

Beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Monday August 5, 2024 residents within the downtown transferring days space can place trash and recycling assortment carts out for every day pickup.

The Streets Division can have crews patrolling the move-out space emptying assortment carts starting on August 5 as staffing and time permits.

The plan is for crews to complete their every day assignments, and when time permits, they’ll carry out further collections within the transfer out space.

As extra carts and objects are positioned out for pickup, extra workers might be reassigned from their regular duties to help with assortment duties.

The purpose is to offer every day assortment alternatives throughout workdays within the transferring days space beginning on Monday, August 5 and ending on Friday, August 23.

In case you reside within the downtown transferring days space, and particularly if you’re transferring out of your house within the days forward, use this chance to fill and re-fill your assortment carts many times.

Utilizing carts appropriately and infrequently makes Streets Division collections throughout the August transfer out quicker and safer for everybody.

Plus, utilizing the carts appropriately retains our metropolis wanting cleaner, and prevents piles of unfastened rubbish stacked up alongside the road.

Pointers for Trash Assortment

Put trash contained in the tan refuse cart.

Place trash that can’t match within the carts into trash baggage.

Don’t pile trash unfastened on the bottom.

Don’t put trash in cardboard packing containers. Packing containers are recyclable. While you stuff rubbish into them, these packing containers go to the landfill as an alternative of being recycled.

Preserve trash and recycling separated from one another.

Pointers for Recycling Assortment

Cart Pointers

Preserve your carts away from obstructions to allow them to be safely lifted and emptied.

Preserve trash and recycling carts separated from one another.

Depart the gathering carts on the rental property. Don’t take them. The carts belong to the Metropolis and should stay for the brand new tenants.

Drop-off Websites

Residents which have extra recycling or trash than can match into the carts can convey the surplus to a Streets Division drop-off web site.

Residents can convey one load a day of refuse, recycling, giant objects, or the opposite objects accepted on the drop-off web site.

The only load can’t be bigger than what would match into a regular pick-up truck mattress or small single-axle trailer. Hundreds bigger than these pointers might be denied entry.

Study the places, hours, and restrictions of the drop-off websites at www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

Extra Data

If there are questions, all residents are inspired to contact the Streets Division.

Residents who reside east of S. Park Road, and that features the isthmus, ought to name 608-246-4532.

Residents west of S. Park Road, and that features the neighborhoods round Camp Randall, ought to name 608-266-4681.

Extra data can be discovered on the Streets Division’s Shifting Days web site, the Streets Division’s electronics recycling web site, and the Recyclopedia.

Don’t neglect to look at and share the Streets Division’s YouTube video on the way to have a quick and secure transfer out.