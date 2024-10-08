Audrina Patridge Shares Rare Look Inside Her Romance With Michael Ray

Audrina Patridge can’t conceal her happiness in the case of her romance with nation singer Michael Ray.

“I believe for a very long time, I wasn’t actually searching for something,” Partridge, 39, solely advised Us Weekly whereas attending ChainFEST Los Angeles with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey on Saturday, October 5. “So once I met him, it was very sudden, and it grew and grew. Now, we’re inseparable and there’s such a love between us that I’ve by no means skilled with anybody.”

In July, the Prey Swim designer went public together with her romance by sharing an Instagam picture with Ray, 36, throughout date evening at Tooth & Nail Home of Wine in Paso Robles, California.

“There’s quite a lot of issues in life value letting go,” she captioned the picture, utilizing the lyrics from “Maintain,” one in every of Ray’s nation hits. “However the ones that imply probably the most, you gotta maintain.”

Followers have watched Patridge search for love since making her actuality TV debut on The Hills in 2006. The present included her previous relationships with Ryan Cabrera and Justin Bobby Brescia. Whereas issues didn’t work out together with her exes, there isn’t any dangerous blood.

As a substitute of worrying about what to seize, share or put up, Partridge mentioned she is now centered on embracing every second as they arrive.

“Michael is an incredible particular person, and I really feel for as soon as, it’s one thing that I’m holding non-public,” she shared with Us. “We’re collectively on a regular basis. Once we’re collectively, we’re simply so current that it’s not about posting to indicate everybody every part. It’s actually about us.”

Over the weekend, Partridge — who shares 8-year-old daughter Kirra with ex-husband Corey Bohan — confirmed off her personal musical skills when she made her DJ debut for Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey at ChainFEST Los Angeles.

All through the night, Partridge delivered hit after hit from the 90’s and Y2K period together with Natasha Bedingfield’s track “Unwritten.”

“I’ve at all times had a love of music,” she defined. “I picked up DJing, like, 10 years in the past for enjoyable and I finished. Lately, I began getting again into it, simply having enjoyable. I had New York Vogue Week final yr, at an after-party. I went up there and simply had enjoyable. They really cherished every part I did. My buddies encourage me so right here I’m.”

May followers see Patridge taking the stage once more anytime quickly? As Bedingfield, 42, likes to sing: The remaining remains to be unwritten.

“If this turns into one thing, that’s superior,” Partridge mentioned. “However as of now, it’s simply extra of a ardour pastime or one thing that I love to do for enjoyable.”