Auburn vs Georgia channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info

Auburn soccer faces No. 5 Georgia on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. If you’re questioning watch the motion stay, you’ve come to the proper place.
The Tigers are going by means of a tricky stretch by shedding two SEC video games to kick off the convention slate. Heading into what is anticipated to be a difficult recreation at Georgia, Hugh Freeze shares his concepts for holding his staff’s spirits.
“The media is into this spiraling and hold them collectively. If that could be a query about your staff, then you definitely most likely aren’t going to have an entire lot of success. In life, you don’t get the possibility to spiral after which have success, and it’s the identical method in soccer. That shall be my lesson at the moment that I’ve deliberate for the reason that summer season, which I believe is ideal for our second, and I’m going to present some real-life examples of myself. At instances in life you must draw the road on what am I actually on this for and what did I actually join? What occurs while you join a job and it doesn’t go the way in which you need, do you spiral? There’s not another choice. We get the chance this week to go play one of many high groups within the nation with a extremely younger, constructing staff, and we see it as a one other nice alternative. Sure, it’s a powerful October. Sure, there shall be some nice challenges. We might certainty lose some video games, we might actually win some video games. Each week is a brand new lifetime of its personal. Each day you count on your workers and your staff to indicate up and to be able to go and combat once more. Yeah, it hurts, and it stings, however you’re not the one one who acquired a foul report. There’s lots of people in life which have gotten a foul report, had a foul week, and had troublesome instances. Perhaps we could possibly be an instance of throughout troublesome instances that those that need to tear you down or beat you up or reward you, you continue to go to work with the identical power and keenness and you like what you do, love who you do it with, and most significantly who you do it for. We’ve got a fantastic place to symbolize in doing that. We’re not going to blink as a workers and I don’t count on our youngsters to both. “
Under, you will discover necessary data forward of Auburn’s recreation at Georgia together with a broadcast information, betting information, and damage report.
What channel is the Auburn vs Georgia recreation on at the moment? Time, TV schedule
TV Channel: ABC
Begin time: 2:30 p.m CT
Auburn vs. Georgia will broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 6 of the 2024 season. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will name the sport from the sales space at Sanford Stadium in Athens, with Molly McGrath reporting from the sidelines.
The place to observe Auburn vs Georgia on livestream
Learn how to take heed to Auburn vs Georgia
Auburn vs Georgia predictions, picks, odds
Georgia 38 Auburn 21: Georgia soccer practically escaped Tuscaloosa with a win over Alabama final weekend. Auburn additionally missed out on an enormous dwelling win final week over Oklahoma. Georgia returns to Sanford Stadium this weekend and appears to take its anger out on the visiting Tigers.
ODDS: Georgia by 22.5
O/U: 51.5
All CFB Odds by way of BetMGM.
Auburn vs. Georgia damage report
Auburn
- DB Tyler Scott (Out)
- DB Champ Anthony (Out)
- TE Brandon Frazier (Out)
- S Jerrin Thompson (Possible)
- LB Dorian Mausi (Possible)
- LB Jalen McLeod (Possible)
- Ok Alex McPherson (Possible)
- OL Izavion Miller (Possible)
Georgia
- RB Roderick Robinson (Out)
- LB Smael Mondon (Out)
- OL Tate Ratledge (Out)
- OL Jordan Corridor (Qustionable)
- DL Mykel Williams (Possible)
- WR London Humphries (Possible)
- WR Sacovie White (Possible)
- OL Jared Wilson (Possible)
