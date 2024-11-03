Auburn football’s offense stalls out in SEC loss to Vanderbilt

AUBURN − Auburn soccer’s offense as soon as once more stalled out in a key SEC recreation.

The Tigers offense could not get something collectively, exterior their solely scoring drive whereas the Commodores put collectively two second-half scoring drives to clinch the 17-7 win in Jordan Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers’ protection did their greatest to comprise the Commodores’ option-based offense, however in the end key errors on particular groups harm them there, too.

The Tigers (3-6, 1-5 SEC) fell behind early because the Commodores’ (6-3, 3-2) Diego Pavia discovered AJ Newberry for a 28-yard strike, and it appeared like he could be discovering the identical magic as final 12 months. Issues settled down, and Payton Thorne discovered Rivaldo Fairweather for a 30-yard landing to tie the sport.

Auburn soccer will get off to sluggish begin

The Tigers’ offense had some robust performs to start out the primary quarter however solely managed 70 yards of offense over their first three drives, over the course of 13 performs. They had been held scoreless within the first quarter, a disturbing pattern in SEC play. The one SEC recreation the place they managed first-quarter factors was in opposition to Georgia, the place they obtained a area aim.

