Auburn football’s offense stalls out in SEC loss to Vanderbilt

AUBURN − Auburn soccer’s offense as soon as once more stalled out in a key SEC recreation.

The Tigers offense could not get something collectively, exterior their solely scoring drive whereas the Commodores put collectively two second-half scoring drives to clinch the 17-7 win in Jordan Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers’ protection did their greatest to comprise the Commodores’ option-based offense, however in the end key errors on particular groups harm them there, too.

The Tigers (3-6, 1-5 SEC) fell behind early because the Commodores’ (6-3, 3-2) Diego Pavia discovered AJ Newberry for a 28-yard strike, and it appeared like he could be discovering the identical magic as final 12 months. Issues settled down, and Payton Thorne discovered Rivaldo Fairweather for a 30-yard landing to tie the sport.

Auburn soccer will get off to sluggish begin

The Tigers’ offense had some robust performs to start out the primary quarter however solely managed 70 yards of offense over their first three drives, over the course of 13 performs. They had been held scoreless within the first quarter, a disturbing pattern in SEC play. The one SEC recreation the place they managed first-quarter factors was in opposition to Georgia, the place they obtained a area aim.

Jeremiah Cobb obtained a 27-yard acquire to open the fourth drive, however then Auburn managed simply seven yards because it turned it over on downs.

Auburn’s run protection had robust displaying

The Tigers’ run protection wasn’t messing round within the first half, and it was a significant cause Pavia and the Commodore offense struggled to get going. The Commodores ran it 12 occasions however solely managed 29 yards, a pedestrian 2.41 yards a carry.

Auburn had three tackles for a loss and confirmed robust self-discipline on protection because the Commodores tried to make use of the choice recreation to get offense going.

TURNING POINT:Hugh Freeze on Auburn soccer after Kentucky: ‘Is that this the identical group?’

SICK OF PAVIA:Hugh Freeze on Diego Pavia, who beat Auburn soccer in 2023: ‘I’m sick of seeing that QB’

Tigers offense struggles to complete drives off

The Tigers began the sport with a 15-yard run by Jarquez Hunter however went three and out on the brand new set of downs from there. Later within the first quarter, there was the run by Cobb and the following turnover on downs. There was additionally a 49-yard and 46-yard drive that got here up empty, though the 46-yard drive got here up scoreless attributable to a missed area aim.

It wasn’t as if the turnover bug returned for the Tigers — they merely obtained behind the sticks and struggled to make up floor.

Auburn soccer subsequent recreation

The Tigers have their second idle week on Nov. 9 and return to play internet hosting Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 16 (11:45 a.m., SEC Community).