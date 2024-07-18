Attorneys who represented Sergio Pino react to his death by suicide

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Legal professional Sam Rabin mentioned the legislation enforcement response to the Coral Gables dwelling of Sergio Pino, a distinguished developer and philanthropist, was “unprecedented and pointless.”

FBI brokers discovered the previous president of the Latin Builders Affiliation behind the success of Century Companions Group, useless on Tuesday in a bed room at his mansion in Cocoplum, a gated neighborhood on Biscayne Bay.

In keeping with FBI Particular Agent in Cost Jeffrey Veltri, legislation enforcement responded to the mansion alongside Isla Dorada Boulevard for a “search and arrest operation” related to an ongoing murder-for-hire investigation that had began final 12 months.

“We had provided to give up him ought to which have change into mandatory,” Rabin wrote.

In keeping with Veltri, Pino died of an “obvious self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was 67. The operation concerned an FBI Miami SWAT crew. The health worker’s workplace was investigating the reason for loss of life.

Sergio Pino had been accused of making an attempt to kill Tatiana Pino, whom he had wed in 1992. She was the mom of two of his 4 youngsters.

In the meantime, Rabin mentioned they “had been assured” they might “efficiently defend” the accusations.

“There have been many rumors and allegations however what was missing was proof,” Rabin wrote.

As a pacesetter in the neighborhood, Sergio Pino delivered speeches concerning the American Dream and the way he had overcome many obstacles with perseverance and laborious work. His path to proudly owning a mansion in Cocoplum was lengthy.

Pino was born in Cuba and moved to Miami when he was 12. His father, Eugenio Pino, went from proudly owning a grocery store chain in Havana to working as a plumber in Hialeah. His mom needed to work in lodge housekeeping.

After graduating from Miami Senior Excessive College and Miami-Dade Faculty, he and his father opened Century Plumbing, a retailer in Hialeah. Then there was Century Wholesale, Century Homebuilders Group, Century Companions Group, and U.S. Century Financial institution.

Pino was an entrepreneur who had already been married and had two youngsters when he wed Tatiana Pino in 1992 and so they had two youngsters. They had been married for about three a long time earlier than she filed for divorce in April 2022.

Tatiana Pino alleged he had tried to poison her, so she was very sick and was handled at Mercy Hospital, South Miami Hospital, Medical doctors Hospital, the Cleveland Clinic, the Mayo Clinic, and Johns Hopkins Hospital.

She claimed the thriller of what was making her fixed illnesses was solved after a doctor at Johns Hopkins discovered fentanyl in her system, so fearing that he was making an attempt to poison her, she determined to maneuver out of the house in 2022.

Data present they’d each accused one another of creating threats. Legal professional Deanna Shifrin, who represented Sergio Pino throughout their divorce, claims there was nothing “to point” that he ever “harmed or wished to hurt” her.

“He was a delicate and sort man, cherished and revered by the many individuals he employed at his companies. He cherished his youngsters and grandchildren and talked of little else,” Shifrin wrote.

Legal professional Raymond J. Rafool, who represents Tatiana Pino, launched a press release saying the FBI had been investigating Pino’s makes an attempt to harm his consumer.

“On this already advanced divorce, we’ve needed to handle the terrorism and the assaults on Tatiana’s life,” Rafool wrote. ” It’s really horrible.”

Michael Dulfo, Jerren Howard, Edner Etienne, and Bayron Bennett had been arrested on Tuesday on expenses associated to an alleged murder-for-hire plot. (MDPD)

Final 12 months, there have been 4 arrests associated to a hit-and-run crash in Miami-Dade County that Tatiana Pino, who now lives in Pinecrest, survived. The suspects had been Michael Dulfo, Jerren Howard, Edner Etienne, and Bayron Bennett, who labored for Sergio Pino.

Shifrin believed in Sergio Pino’s innocence.

“I do imagine that the mixture of unnecessarily harmful divorce litigation together with selective and salacious media protection was humiliating to him and led to this tragedy,” Shifrin wrote.