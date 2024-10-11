Atoning during Yom Kippur : NPR

toggle caption Jeremy Papasso/Digital First Media/Boulder Each day Digital camera by way of Getty Pictures

Within the fall of 2021, 67-year-old Nancy Piness couldn’t convey herself to choose up the cellphone and name her good friend, although they’d recognized one another for many years.

Earlier that yr, they’d one thing of a falling out. There was nobody horrible factor that occurred, however over time they’d disagreements, variations of opinion and rigidity. In the future, it simply grew to become an excessive amount of they usually stopped speaking.

“I intentionally prevented her avenue,” Piness stated. “I intentionally hoped I would not run into her on the grocery retailer.”

This time of yr, Piness thinks about her good friend quite a bit.

That’s as a result of Friday night time marks the start of Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) — the holiest day of the Jewish yr. It’s noticed with fasting, prayer and deep introspection.

“Yom Kippur is seen as this actually particular window the place in case you specific an precise remorse and also you ask to be absolved, then God will absolve something — actually something,” explains Rabbi Chana Leslie Glazer, interim rabbi at a congregation in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

“There’s one little caveat, although. In case you do not make proper with the opposite folks that you have harm, then that may’t be forgiven,” stated Glazer.

This concept is central to the Jewish Excessive Holidays . And within the weeks main as much as Yom Kippur, many Jews attempt to restore damaged relationships.

“There are lots of people who will go round,” stated Glazer, ”writing up a listing of all of the folks that they should ask forgiveness from and that they wish to apologize to.”

However this course of requires preparation.

A method that is accomplished is thru a service referred to as selichot, which occurs throughout the week earlier than the Jewish New 12 months (Rosh Hashanah). The phrase selichot means pardons, and the service is designed to assist one replicate on the methods through which they’ve fallen brief prior to now yr.

For the sins we’ve dedicated

On a damp Saturday night time in northwest Washington, DC a small group of congregants collect collectively at Temple Micah . Nancy Piness was one among them.

Standing in a circle, they lit a braided candle, sipped from a ceremonial cup of wine, smelled candy spices and recited the blessings that mark the ending of Shabbat. Then they filed into the sanctuary, and commenced the selichot service .

One of many prayers they recited is the Al Chet — a communal confession of sins which is claimed many occasions over the course of the Excessive Holidays. It pairs with one other prayer referred to as Ashamnu , through which many congregants clench their proper hand in a fist and pound their coronary heart as they recite every sin.

That is the fourth Excessive Vacation season that Piness has been out of normal contact together with her good friend, who isn’t Jewish. This yr, she lastly feels able to have a dialog. And she or he’s been pondering quite a bit about what she’ll say.

“I can inform it is emotional now and I can really feel the lump in my throat and I’ll burst into tears, which she would not all the time perceive,” stated Piness. When she lastly picks up the cellphone to name or textual content, she stated her message can be one thing like: “An excessive amount of time has passed by. I miss you. And I hope we will discover a while quickly to speak.”

Forgiveness is a course of

The Jewish thinker Maimonides outlined 4 steps that make up the method of searching for atonement or forgiveness. Glazer explains that step one is to acknowledge the improper motion and cease. Second, to verbally confess. Third, to genuinely remorse the motion. And the fourth is to verify to not do it once more.

For years, Piness was caught between these steps.

“I could possibly be in companies for hours on finish and take into consideration issues. However I am a feeler, and I am a doer. And it is time to act,” stated Piness.

So this yr, she lastly did attain out.

“I used to be anxious,” stated Piness. “I used to be actually anxious. And I did not wish to choose up the cellphone and name as a result of she’s not a cellphone individual. And so I texted.”

She requested how her good friend was doing and if they might speak in individual.

“She wrote again minutes later. And she or he stated, ‘Hello Nancy — thanks for being in contact. I’m keen to get collectively, however proper now I’m the one with too many issues occurring.’”

Piness plans to take a seat down together with her good friend, as quickly as they each can. However she is aware of there’s nonetheless a number of work to do, and it gained’t be accomplished earlier than Yom Kippur begins at sunset on Friday.

Glazer advises lots of people who’re having hassle making amends, and who could really feel strain to do it on deadline round Yom Kippur.

“We discuss on the finish of Yom Kippur that it is the closing of the gates and that is the tip of your window. And that is extra meant to encourage folks to essentially suppose deeply, as deeply as they presumably can about what they’ve accomplished and to essentially go so far as they will with it,” Glazer stated.

“But additionally it is vital to know that in case you do not fairly get all the way in which there by the tip of Yom Kippur, it is completely high-quality to go in later and do the remainder of your work.”

Piness is relieved that although issues aren’t fully resolved, not less than she’s taken these first steps.