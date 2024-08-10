atlgrandma Signs With Prescription Songs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrtiyAccess) — Impartial music writer Prescription Songs introduced the addition of Los Angeles-based songwriter, producer, and recording artist atlgrandma to the corporate’s roster.

atlgrandma, born Liam Corridor, is a pioneer of the Los Angeles leftfield pop group, which fuses rock, rap, pop, and dance music with a dose of bizarre. As a producer, Corridor helped to affect the sounds of artists similar to Willow, SNOW WIFE, Dorian Electra, The Hellp, D4ine, Izzy Spears, ericdoa, and Frost Kids and he regularly collaborates with pop masterminds lil aaron and Y2K.

His hits releases embrace “Even If We Don’t Get It Collectively” and 2022’s “Angelhood” in addition to his newest launch “Nightmare Blunt Rotation,” which he launched on August ninth.

atlgrandma was signed by Prescription Songs A&R vets Nick Guilmette and Shari Fitch.

“I’m so excited to welcome atlgrandma to the Prescription household!” share Prescription Songs A&R Nick Guilmette. “He’s an artist, producer and songwriter dedicated to breaking boundaries and I can’t be extra thrilled to be part of his journey to additional greatness.”

“Liam is really such a particular and uncommon expertise,” provides fellow A&R Shari Fitch. “Not solely is he an extremely artistic sound designer/producer/author, he’s additionally a one among a form artist. His musical understanding runs deep which lends itself effectively within the studio with a various vary of artists. We first met through our unbelievable author/producer/artist, lil aaron, and have continued to develop our personal relationship over the previous few months. We’re thrilled for him to affix the Prescription fam and proceed to additional increase his artistic pursuits within the pop, rock, KPOP and hip hop areas.”