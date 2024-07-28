Atlantis Crush Slot: Archeology or Conspiracy Theory?

Atlantis, the legendary island that has sparked wild conspiracy theories, was supposedly a super-advanced civilization with tech so fancy it will make right this moment’s devices seem like rocks and sticks. Plato wrote about it, claiming it sank as a result of the Atlanteans acquired too large for his or her togas. However the true enjoyable begins with the theories: some people assume it’s below the Bermuda Triangle, others are satisfied it’s hiding below Antarctica’s ice, and some even imagine it’s a secret base for aliens or historic lizard individuals.

Whereas I can’t promise any lizard-people sightings, the Atlantis Crush slot from Calm down Gaming does take a extra grounded have a look at the misplaced metropolis.

Are you able to hunt for the misplaced metropolis?

Atlantis Crush slot employs cascading reels and scatter pays. Cascading reels take away symbols concerned in a profitable mixture, permitting new symbols to fall into the empty spots, primarily providing you with a free spin. “Scatter pays” is a win mechanic the place a profitable mixture is fashioned when 4 or extra of the identical image land anyplace on the reels, no matter whether or not or not they’re touching.

The cascading reels perform ties into the bonus block function. Above the usual set of reels, the slot has bonus blocks. When symbols concerned in a profitable mixture are eliminated, there’s an opportunity they’ll take a few of the bonus block symbols with them. If one of many bonus blocks incorporates a particular image, that function might be activated.

In case you handle to activate three or extra bonus block particular options directly, you’ll set off a spherical of the slot’s free spins.

Is Atlantis Crush slot what we’ve been on the lookout for?

Atlantis Crush slot presents a shot at $250,000 in winnings when betting on the $25-a-spin most. Nonetheless, because of the ten,000x max multiplier, you possibly can win as much as $1,000 even when you’re betting along with your pocket change at $0.10 a spin. The slot presents a 96.09% RTP and options medium volatility, which supplies you a shot at each small, constant wins and the uncommon large wins.

It could be the conspiracy theories speaking, however once I hear Atlantis, I take into consideration superior expertise and the town getting swallowed by the ocean. Atlantis Crush slot offers me none of that. It offers me extra El Dorado vibes than Atlantis. So, theme-wise, I can’t say I’m a fan. The slot itself is stable, although. The gameplay is participating, and there are a selection of attention-grabbing bonus options. Contemplating all this, I give the Atlantis Crush slot a seven out of ten.

In case you’re on the lookout for Calm down slots that I do extremely advocate, check out Epic Desires and Hex.