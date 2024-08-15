Atlanta makes the importance of the 2024 season clear with Matthew Judon trade

Ever since Terry Fontenot arrived because the Atlanta Falcons common supervisor in 2021, he has preached the significance of balancing the current and the longer term. In observe, that has meant that the Falcons made their 2021 and 2022 groups a bit toothless as they sought to get out from underneath their most onerous contracts and endured some main lifeless cash on the cap, with a deeply silly detour or two alongside the way in which as they chased a quarterback they by no means ought to have pursued. The 2023 season was speculated to be the yr two draft hauls and the arduous work of releasing up cap house introduced a brighter future along with a robust current, however the staff completed 7-10 once more and Arthur Smith was fired.

Fontenot, nonetheless, remains to be right here. This previous offseason gave proof that his need to suppose forward whereas coping with current issues remains to be sturdy, on condition that the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins and then drafted Michael Penix within the first spherical. That additionally signifies Raheem Morris is on board with that considering, The staff has been cautious to keep away from enormous, heavy cap penalties and lifeless cash sooner or later, even when wiggling out of Kirk Cousins’ deal when it’s time to begin Penix may be a little bit of tough enterprise. Presently, the Falcons have $29,000 or so in lifeless cash for 2025 and nil {dollars} for 2026, in order that they’ll retain some flexibility even when their cap house figures to be a bit restricted subsequent yr. There needs to be some room to re-work this roster and information this staff’s course. However issues change quickly within the NFL.

I wrote all the above for a bit that was set to speak concerning the significance of that balancing act, and the way it may be impacted by the main accidents to Bralen Trice, DeMarcco Hellams, and to a lesser extent Rondale Moore. Having invested in Kirk Cousins and spent massive the previous two offseason to carry this roster as much as snuff, and an proprietor and fanbase fed up with shedding, the Falcons have been all the time prone to view 2024 as a crucial yr. What was not clear within the fast aftermath of these accidents was whether or not the staff would lean on inside choices and reasonably priced free brokers, or whether or not they would view these illnesses as an existential menace to the 2024 squad and shake issues up. With the Matthew Judon commerce, we now have our reply.

It’s arduous to overstate what a serious deal this actually is, as a result of the Falcons have both declined to make related trades or come up quick on their pursuit of huge identify cross rushers within the very current previous. I’ve seen some recommendations that Atlanta overpaid with a 3rd spherical decide for a participant who missed most of 2023 with a serious harm, but it surely seems like a good worth for a wholesome Judon given what he has proven time and again that he’s able to. The Falcons had been pursuing cross rushers however discovered themselves unwilling or unable to exceed the draft capital or massive cash different groups have been throwing round; with Judon, they’ve discovered a candy spot. It’s unclear whether or not Trice’s harm compelled that final result or just made it extra urgent, however both manner, a 30-plus yr previous cross rusher on the expense of a day two decide is basic math. It’s about successful proper now.

The Falcons could nicely sacrifice future flexibility to present Matthew Judon a brand new deal, one thing that’s not reportedly imminent.

New Falcons cross rusher Matt Judon will come to Atlanta with out a new contract in hand, sources say, and there is not an expectation one is imminent. He is set to play for the Falcons on his present deal that is paying $6.5 million. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 15, 2024

Ought to they signal Justin Simmons, they could be doing so to a good larger extent, on condition that it’s arduous to think about them making a one-year deal work with their present cap scenario even when they do lengthen A.J. Terrell within the close to future. If issues need to tighten up in 2025 to make sure 2024 success, so be it. If the tabula rasa out there to them in 2026 with Michael Penix doubtlessly taking on needs to be rather less of a clean slate to maintain them aggressive with Cousins and firm in 2025, that’s the way in which it’s. It is a window for Raheem Morris, Terry Fontenot, and Arthur Clean to measurement on, and seize they’ll.

I don’t wish to overstate issues, as a result of there are instruments out there to release cap house and no actual hazard of the Falcons discovering themselves in cap hell simply as they go to begin their prized younger quarterback in a few years. Nevertheless it’s value remarking upon this specific second, as a result of the Falcons went arduous after success in 2023 and located themselves arising quick in a brutal manner.

The Judon commerce alone tells you that the worry of that final result—and the very comprehensible need to keep away from it—means the Falcons will prize the current over the far-flung future. Given how win-starved all of us are and given the expertise readily available to make a run in a still-weak NFC South, it’s a refreshing transfer and second for the franchise.