Athletes for Harris Launches With Endorsements by Football Hall of Famers

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz launched Athletes for Harris on Saturday with new endorsements by 15 Professional Soccer Corridor of Famers.

The brand new marketing campaign effort seeks to mobilize athletes and coaches throughout the nation forward of the 2024 presidential election in November.

Mel Blount, Emmitt Smith, Kellen Winslow, Andre Tippett, Marv Levy, Alan Web page, Drew Pearson, Kenny Houston, Jan Stenerud, Calvin Johnson, Robert Brazile, Willie Roaf, Mike Haynes, Elvin Bethea and Ron Combine are amongst these backing the Harris-Walz ticket, along with the 50 HBCU soccer legends who endorsed Harris final week.

Crew Harris-Walz seems to leverage sporting occasions and video games to increase its assist amongst voters, with the assistance of marketing campaign co-chairs who’re working to recruit fellow athletes to marketing campaign as nicely. These co-chars embody Thomas Booker, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Billie Jean King, Steve Kerr, Ali Krieger, Candace Parker, Doc Rivers, Daybreak Staley, Ali Truwit and Chris Paul.

“I’m so glad to be part of Athletes for Harris,” Johnson wrote in a press release. “I’ve identified Vice President Harris for over 25 years, and you’ll depend on her to ship on what she says she goes to do. She’ll be a President for all individuals, regardless of the race, language, sexual orientation, or get together line. She confirmed all of us — and confirmed the world — that she was able to be President, how sensible she is, and her plan for the nation in that debate.”

He continued, “We’re not going backwards; we’re transferring ahead. For all the athletes on the market, don’t be afraid to make use of your platforms – we want all of you to get entangled. Share this with your mates that Vice President Harris has an agenda that can transfer the nation ahead. The Magic Man is on board.”