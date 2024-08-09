Athlete, OnlyFans star Alysha Newman twerks to celebrate medal

Canadian pole vaulter and OnlyFans star Alysha Newman went viral Wednesday after celebrating her Olympic bronze medal by twerking.

The 30-year-old athlete surprised followers in Paris when she cleared 4.85 meters in a hotly contested remaining, together with her third-place conquest making her the primary Canadian girl to take residence a medal within the occasion, The Telegraph reported.

Nevertheless, quickly after concluding her record-setting efficiency, Newman shook her butt towards the crowds and tv cameras with a giant grin throughout her face — a transfer that may later divide the Web on whether or not she was making an attempt to advertise her OnlyFans or simply celebrating with a foolish dance.

“Olympic athletes was once thought-about heroes and a supply of nationwide pleasure. That is simply gross,” one particular person commented beneath a video of Newman twerking.

Canadian pole vaulter Alysha Newman went viral for celebrating her bronze medal by twerking on Wednesday. Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

Regardless of some negativity surrounding her celebration, many social media customers have been fast to defend her actions as lighthearted enjoyable.

“These feedback are depressing, let somebody who’s labored laborious for 4 years have enjoyable. Y’all sitting on the sofa getting nearer to sort 2 diabetes every single day,” one social media consumer chimed in.

“Alysha has the appropriate to rejoice in anyway she needs,” one other particular person stated.

Newman, who’s from Delaware, Ontario, in Canada, expenses £10 ($12.70) a month for entry to her adult-only content material.

Alysha Newman of Crew Canada twerks to rejoice in the course of the Girls’s Pole Vault Closing on the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games, at Stade de France on August 7, 2024. Getty Photos

Canadian pole vaulter and OnlyFans star Alysha Newman. Alysha Newman/Instagram Newman shook her butt towards the crowds in a transfer that may later divide the Web on whether or not she was making an attempt to advertise her OnlyFans or simply celebrating. Alysha Newman/Instagram

She is much from the one Olympian making use of the steamy subscription service to rake in some further money.

British diver Jack Laugher, who can also be competing on the 2024 Paris Video games, despatched followers right into a frenzy when he unveiled his account, charging $10 per thirty days for entry to his content material.

“Clearly, I’ve received what individuals need,” the 29-year-old informed The Telegraph. “I’ll fortunately money in on that. I’m a little bit of a hustler and I desire a bit more cash if I can.”

The diver says the adult-only website helps complement the minuscule wage he makes as a aggressive athlete.

“The funding hasn’t modified [in years],” he acknowledged. “I’m high three on the earth, and it’s £28,000 [USD $36,000] a 12 months.”

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS

Laugher didn’t disclose how a lot cash he takes residence from his OnlyFans account, which doesn’t function full-frontal nudity.

As an alternative, Laugher shares “SFW [safe for work] content material in speedos, briefs, boxer and extra!” in addition to the choice for followers to talk with him.

Newman is much from the one Olympian with an OnlyFans account. AFP through Getty Photos

A number of of Laugher’s teammates, together with, Noah Williams, 24, Daniel Goodfellow, 27, and Matty Lee, 26, have additionally began OnlyFans accounts, sharing equally titillating — however not express — content material.

The platform has additionally been utilized by retired Olympians, like short-track pace skater Elise Christie, who says her account “saved her life” after her retirement three years in the past.

“I went from being somebody who gained medals beneath a system to then having completely nothing and simply being dropped out and left to know life,” she informed the paper.

Newman expenses about $12 a month for her OnlyFans account. Alysha Newman/Instagram

“I had misplaced my home and was working three jobs on the time… [OnlyFans] introduced me again from a extremely darkish place, and I now use it positively,” she acknowledged, including that she doesn’t share X-rated content material.