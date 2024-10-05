ATEEZ Member Seonghwa on His Paris Fashion Week Experience

Seonghwa, the eldest member of Okay-pop boy group ATEEZ, made a splash at Paris Style Week earlier this week. The 26-year-old singer attended Isabel Marant‘s Spring Summer time 2025 present, marking his vogue week debut.

The Okay-pop famous person spoke with The Hollywood Reporter over e-mail in between jetting from Paris to Seoul to Jakarta, the place the powerhouse group is predicted to carry out tomorrow for the music pageant Metropolis Camp Indonesia.

Seonghwa says PFW was a “very glad time” and that he spoke with different members of ATEEZ earlier than heading out. “Hongjoong, San and Wooyoung attended vogue exhibits earlier within the week and spoke about how grateful they’re to ATINY,” he stated, calling out the official title for ATEEZ followers. “In addition they talked about that they thought quite a bit concerning the different members whereas they have been there.”

“I truthfully felt the identical manner, and it actually reaffirmed the truth that we’re ‘Eight Makes One Crew,’” Seonghwa continued, referring to the eight-piece group’s motto.

Beneath, Seonghwa opens up about his private fashion and vogue week expertise, together with how he and the remainder of ATEEZ encourage each other in relation to fashion.

How would you describe your private fashion? What story are you attempting to inform?

I imagine that anybody, no matter age or gender, ought to be capable to put on the garments that they need. I discover such pleasure in with the ability to specific myself by means of garments and vogue. As an artist, I’m capable of embody and painting so many points of myself by means of our music, facial expressions in performances, and dance, however with vogue, I can specific and showcase one other utterly completely different facet of myself that totally embraces and captures my private story.

Is there somebody you search for on the planet of vogue or fashion?

There [are] so many good individuals on the planet of vogue, however I’ve acquired such an excellent affect from the unbelievable Kim Bekker, Isabel Marant and Anthony Vaccarello.

Total, how was your first vogue week? Had been you nervous? Excited? Did it dwell as much as your expectations?

Whereas I used to be making ready for vogue week, simply interested by it and imagining all the pieces made me nervous and excited, nevertheless it was truthfully a really glad time. I felt like I had ready all the pieces completely, so on the day of the present, I used to be utterly immersed in it. It was such an exquisite time.

Did you converse with any of your fellow ATEEZ members who’ve gone to vogue week previously about what to anticipate or get any recommendation from them?

Do you discover that you just and the remainder of ATEEZ encourage each other’s fashion?

We do appear to present inspiration to at least one one other quite a bit, however we’ve got such admiration and respect for one another as a result of every member has such a definite persona and style in fashion. It’s this understanding we’ve got of each other that permits us to precise our personal kinds to the fullest.

Seonghwa attends the Isabel Marant Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer time 2025 present. Boyko/Getty Photos for Isabel Marant

Your search for the Isabel Marant present was nice! How did you’re feeling carrying the garments? Did you have got a favourite a part of the ensemble?

Everybody anticipated me to put on males’s garments, however I noticed that in one among Isabel [Marant]’s interviews, she talked about how she is of course drawn to girls’s clothes. I really feel the identical manner, so I made a decision to maintain an open thoughts and boldly give it a attempt. I particularly appreciated the excessive heels. I completely liked the ultimate look, and it actually felt like the garments have been made only for me. This made me much more curious concerning the story that will unfold with the Spring Summer time 2025 assortment.

I noticed that you just informed followers going to Paris Style Week was a dream come true. What’s subsequent for you? Do you have got one other vogue or fashion objective you’re working in direction of?

I’d like to have the prospect to attend extra vogue exhibits and collaborate with manufacturers to carry a constructive affect to individuals, not solely by means of music, but in addition by means of vogue. I need to take this chance, by means of this present, to as soon as once more thank our followers, ATINY.