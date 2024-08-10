At Paris Olympics, U.S. women win 4x100-meter relay gold; men are disqualified

United States ladies’s 4×100-meter relay closing crew pose for a photograph after successful the gold medal on the 2024 Summer season Olympics on Friday in Saint-Denis, France. Bernat Armangue / AP

SAINT-DENIS, France — The American ladies bested the competitors within the 4×100-meter relay to win gold, carrying on Group USA’s dominant displaying on the Paris Olympics.

Sha’carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Twanisha Terry, Melissa Jefferson coated the lap across the Stade de France observe in 41.78 seconds, a season-best time. The foursome obtained fortunate, making up for misplaced floor after a poor baton handoff from Thomas to anchor leg Richardson.

“After we received as USA girls it was an honor for all of us,” Richardson, who received the silver medal within the 100-meter dash earlier within the week. “I bear in mind trusting my third leg, trusting Gabby, realizing she was going to place that stick in my hand it doesn’t matter what, and to go away my finest on the observe.”

Nice Britain, got here in second, and Germany third.

Jamaica’s crew, who not so way back stood because the U.S. crew’s stiffest competitors, got here in sixth. Three of their dash superstars both missed or dropped out of the Paris Video games attributable to damage.

The U.S. males fumble the handoff

Within the males’s race, the U.S. — after initially inserting fifth — was disqualified after botching their first handoff, when Christian Coleman handed to Kenny Bednarek. Fred Kerley, as anchor, and Kyree King rounded out the crew.

A day in the past, the crew realized that it must run with out its finest asset, newly-minted 100-meter champion Noah Lyles. After ending with bronze in his finest occasion, the 200-meter dash on Thursday, Lyles revealed that he had COVID-19.

Canada received gold, South Africa took silver and Nice Britain received bronze.

U.S. males, clearly angered and pissed off by their efficiency, spoke briefly with reporters after the race. “We had the mindset of no threat, no reward,” King stated. “We went on the market and went large and it did not occur.”

Requested in regards to the obvious mistiming of a key handoff, the lads stated they would not speak about particular person missteps that may have value them the race.

The U.S. groups are infamous for fumbling relay handoffs. On the Tokyo Olympics three years in the past, a Group USA handoff disqualification within the 4×400-meter mixed-gender relay nearly value the crew a medal. In the end, the ruling was overturned, and the crew took residence bronze.

On the Rio de Janeiro Video games in 2016, the ladies’s 4×100-meter relay crew efficiently overturned a DQ after arguing that different runners pressured a baton drop.

Copyright 2024 NPR