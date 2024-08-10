At least 61 dead after passenger plane crashes in Brazil

A picture taken from video reveals the aftermath of the crash in Vinhedo, Brazil, on Friday, August 9. CNN Brasil

One girl in Vinhedo, Brazil, mentioned she heard the airplane earlier than she noticed it.

“I heard a really loud noise, very near me. I assumed it was a drone. I appeared as much as the sky and noticed the airplane spinning,” Nathalie Cicari informed CNN Brasil.

In these subsequent few seconds, Cicari mentioned she realized she had no time to run — the airplane was too near the place she was standing. She mentioned she ducked simply earlier than she heard a loud crashing sound.

Flight monitoring information from Flightradar24 reveals the airplane dropped roughly 17,000 toes in only one minute.

“Once I realized it had handed, I went to the balcony and I noticed a huge black smoke rising,” Cicari mentioned.

One other eyewitness, Felipe Magalhaes, informed Reuters he additionally heard the airplane because it was falling. Talking in Portuguese, he informed the information outlet he appeared out of his window the second it crashed.

“The way in which it fell — I ran out of the home and went to see the place it had fallen and noticed it had fallen into the home of a few aged individuals. We additionally knew them from church. And so, terrified and never realizing what to do, I jumped over the wall,” Magalhaes mentioned.

He mentioned his intention was to not see the wreckage however to attempt to assist individuals within the neighborhood, based on Reuters.

“My intention was to not see the airplane, it was nothing — it was to get the aged individuals out of the home. However they didn’t need to depart due to their animals,” Magalhaes mentioned, including that the airplane fell on the roof.