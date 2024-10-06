Aston Villa v Man Utd LIVE: Result and reaction after dreary draw keeps pressure on Erik ten Hag

(Getty Photographs)

Manchester United and Aston Villa shared a boring draw to maintain the strain on visiting supervisor Erik ten Hag as his facet made their worst begin to a Premier League season.

A soporific Sunday outing maybe mirrored the pair’s midweek exertions, with neither capable of transfer by the gears or create constant scoring probabilities. Bruno Fernandes struck the crossbar with a advantageous second half free kick and Jaden Philogene had a late glimpse for Aston Villa, however there was in any other case little to entertain the gang.

It leavecs Manchester United down in 14th heading into the worldwide break with simply two wins from their first seven video games, their worst begin to a season for the reason that English high flight’s revamp. There have been just a few encouraging indicators for Ten Hag, significantly defensively the place Jonny Evans excelled, however the membership’s hierarchy have loads to mull. Jim Ratcliffe, Dave Brailsford, Dan Ashworth and the remainder watched on at Villa Park and can absolutely take into account a change of supervisor throughout the worldwide break.

Re-live all of the motion from Villa Park in our reside weblog beneath:

Aston Villa FC 0 – 0 Manchester United FC

Erik ten Hag assured he retains possession’s backing

16:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“We at all times communicate. We communicate each week,” Ten Hag says to Sky Sports activities when requested if he’ll communicate to the membership’s hierarchy post-match. “We’re all on board, collectively, on one web page. We all know what we’re working to, it’s a long-term undertaking. We have now to maintain enhancing.

“We proved in two very powerful away video games that this can be a workforce. We confirmed our togetherness, our spirit, but additionally the assumption and religion we have now.”

Jonny Evans speaks to Sky Sports activities after Manchester United’s draw with Aston Villa

16:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“It wasn’t excellent. We didn’t cross the ball in addition to we might have preferred, however we acquired some extent in opposition to facet away from residence. We wished to be a bit extra defensive-minded and ensure we didn’t concede to offer ourselves an opportunity. We had been searching for that one second of a little bit of high quality, which we practically acquired on the finish. However truthful play to Villa, they’re workforce and performed properly in the present day.

“They’re good gamers, so you’re by no means comfy. Ollie Watkins is aggresive so that you’ve acquired to be in your toes. We needed to make issues tight in the present day, and we did that properly. I nonetheless really feel like I play a recreation I at all times have, and I nonetheless really feel like I’ve acquired a little bit of velocity in my legs.

“I take pleasure in each second I’ve on the pitch now. I’ve that buzz for each recreation, and I attempt to profit from it. It’s a privilege to play for this membership, I’ve had an extended affiliation with it. With the pressures that include it, it’s a privilege too – the help the followers have given the workforce is nice to see. It was nice for [Erik ten Hag] to see that – the opposite night time, you could possibly see the emotion of letting that recreation slip away. You would see that everybody was working themselves into the bottom, so I’m happy for him that we might get that consequence in the present day.”

FT: Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

16:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A boring, soporific Sunday outing, with neither facet ever trying significantly more likely to break the impasse. Manchester United have made their worst begin to a Premier League season, taking simply eight factors from their first seven video games – although there have been enhancements of their defensive self-discipline to offer Erik ten Hag encouragement in the present day.

Will it’s sufficient to protect his place on the Outdated Trafford touchline by the worldwide break? These males have loads to mull.

FULL TIME: Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

15:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 90 + 6 minutes

15:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jhon Duran offers away a free kick contained in the Manchester United half, which Andre Onana launches lengthy. Manchester United can’t make a lot of it as we tick past the allotted further time.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 90 + 4 minutes

15:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now Manchester United waste a possibility! Alejandro Garnacho is sprung as Aston Villa are caught with too many males forward of the ball, however he can’t craft a cross past the ultimate defender to Bruno Fernandes.

Ross Barkley is booked for a foul earlier within the motion.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 90 + 3 minutes

15:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What an opportunity! Very good soccer from Aston Villa, exhibiting fluency in possession actually for the primary time, and Matthijs de Ligt loses his footing to permit the ball to run throughout to Jaden Philogene. He appears sure to attain however strikes his shot in opposition to the again of a turning Diogo Dalot, and away it flies for a nook.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 90 + 2 minutes

15:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Sarcastic cheers as Rob Jones returns to the pitch. Aston Villa do have that quite harmful free kick to take, after the delay…however Bruno Fernandes and Matthijs de Ligt head away.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 90 minutes

15:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Even the batteries within the referee’s communications system are missing in power. Rob Jones wanders over to the touchline to get his know-how seen to, a chap earnestly sprinting round to offer him with a spare. He might most likely name the sport at this stage, one would counsel considerably uncharitably.

Six minutes are indicated up on the board, although we are going to play previous that.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 86 minutes

15:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A cross harmlessly carries into the arms of Emiliano Martinez. The goalkeeper boots lengthy, with Victor Lindelof first bundling Jhon Duran in teh again after which felling Morgan Rogers after Aston Villa take the free kick shortly. He’s proven a yellow card.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 84 minutes

15:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A change for each groups: Casemiro replaces Kobbie Mainoo; Ian Maatsen is on for Lucas Digne.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 83 minutes

15:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

How a lot did that win over Bayern Munich take out of Aston Villa? Even at this juncture, they only appear missing within the precision and goal that always characterises their performances. Nonetheless ten minutes or so to search out one thing.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 80 minutes

15:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It involves nothing because the prospect of complete stalemate looms ever bigger. Joshua Zirkzee’s horrible contact squanders a Manchester United counter-attack and prompts a roar of encouragement from the annoyed residence followers, not used to seeing their workforce so torpid.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 78 minutes

15:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Can both facet manufacture a winner? Ollie Watkins pats the ball in opposition to the shins of Victor Lindelof to win a nook.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 74 minutes

15:35 , Richard Jolly at Villa Park

It was maybe a disgrace for United that Rashford, their most harmful attacker, most likely needed to be substituted when he had been booked after which might have been dismissed. Enter Antony, who had solely performed one minute within the Premier League this season. In the meantime, Emi Martinez has carried on the place he left off in opposition to Bayern with a superlative save from Fernandes.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 72 minutes

15:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One other defensive damage challenge, each again fours within the wars in the present day – Diego Carlos seems to have tweaked a muscle, although with Ezri Konsa off after 11 minutes earlier, he could must soldier on. The Brazilian will get again to his ft and appears content material sufficient with the flexion in every of his legs – on he’ll go, for now a minimum of.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 70 minutes

15:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Wasteful from Morgan Rogers, summing up a reasonably messy efficiency from him and his Aston Villa ahead cohort. The winger will get to the byline however skews his “cross” into the patrons past Andre Onana’s purpose.

OFF THE WOODWORK! Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 68 minutes

15:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Off the crossbar! A good looking free kick from Bruino Fernandes bends past the fingertips of Emiliano Martinez at full stretch, nevertheless it ricochets away with a doink off the woodwork.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 67 minutes

15:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Alejandro Garnacho takes a tumble underneath strain from Matty Money, who has a grasp of the winger’s shirt and thus can’t actually complain when the whistle blows. It’s properly inside Bruno Fernandes’s vary.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 64 minutes

15:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester United, having survived a free kick, make a double change: Erik ten Hag is aware of Marcus Rashford received’t get one other reprieve, whereas Rasmus Hojlund seems slightly leggy. Antony and Joshua Zirkzee are on.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 63 minutes

15:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A roar from the house followers as Unai Emery throws on Jhon Duran for Leon Bailey. Can the super-sub strike once more?

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 62 minutes

15:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now then! One other foul from Marcus Rashford as he’s performed like a kipper by Leon Bailey…no card! He’s acquired away with one there, his journey cynical and slightly away from the ball. He escapes with no second yellow from referee Rob Jones.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 60 minutes

15:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A retreating Marcus Rashford is booked for halting an Aston Villa counter-attack. The hosts strive a Stricly Come Dancing routine earlier than taking, although it’s extra Paul Merson than JB Gill, and involves no avail.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester Untied, 59 minutes

15:19 , Richard Jolly at Villa Park

Some indicators of a risk from Villa in the previous couple of minutes, with harmful photographs from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins from distance. United have a unique type of makeshift defence now after dropping Harry Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui at half-time. With two defenders down, it makes it nonetheless extra essential Jonny Evans can full the sport.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 57 minutes

15:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aston Villa construct a little bit of strain, a few corners adopted by a few probabilities as Ollie Watkins fires over the crossbar.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 53 minutes

15:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Morgan Rogers has three supporting gamers forward of him as he bursts past the Manchester United midfield after an error from Bruno Fernandes, however a few clumsy touches permit Jonny Evans to step in. Evans has impressed in the present day, backing up his supervisor’s name to start out him.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 51 minutes

15:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A nook grants Aston Villa the chance to load the field, and a canny routine units up Matty Money for a shot from 18 yards. It’s nearer to the nook flag than Andre Onana, although, drawing a scowl on the iPad from the membership’s set-piece coach.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 49 minutes

15:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Vivid from Marcus Rashford, skipping inside two defenders and skimming the finger suggestions of Emiliano Martinez. It won’t have dipped beneath the bar however that was travelling.

Alejandro Garnacho latches on to Christian Eriken’s nook, however makes a complete hash of his tried effort. Behind harmlessly for a purpose kick.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 46 minutes

15:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A giant probability for younger Jaden Philogene to get at a makeshift full-back on this second half. How lengthy would possibly Unai Emery depart it earlier than turning to super-sub Jhon Duran?

Second half…

15:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A primary Premier League look since March for Victor Lindelof, on for Noussair Mazraoui as Ten Hag modifications two of his again 4. That should be enforced, you’d suppose.

Matthijs de Ligt goes into the guts of the defensive unit, with Lindelof on the suitable.

HT: Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

15:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cling on – it’s a double change from Erik ten Hag, ever unpredictable. Victor Lindelof can be stripped and prepared.

HT: Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

15:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It was Matthis de Ligt being ready to return on for Harry Maguire earlier than half time, which feels instructive of how Erik ten Hag views his defensive pecking order. De Ligt hasn’t essentially set the world alight since his summer time arrival, although Ten Hag clearly has a point of belief in his fellow Dutchman.

Aston Villa, keep in mind, misplaced Ezri Konsa early on, with the hectic schedule maybe taking its toll.

HT: Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

14:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Erik ten Hag marches down the tunnel with a little bit of considering to do, Harry Maguire having to be helped off behind him. It’s been higher from Manchester United, although that isn’t essentially saying a lot – the skilled centre-halves have lended better stability defensively, however the guests are but to dazzle in an attacking sense.

Neither, actually, are Aston Villa, in what has been a considerably sleepy Sunday affair. No photographs heading in the right direction thus far for the hosts.

HALF TIME: Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 45 + 3 minutes

14:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There received’t be time to make that change earlier than the interval.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 45 + 2 minutes

14:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jonny Evans’ gargoyle-like visage as he screams on the referee prompts a warning from Rob Jones, although the official retains his playing cards in his pocket. I’m not fairly positive what Evans was offended about, his foul fairly clear.

There’s concern for Manchester United’s different centre-half, too – Harry Maguire goes down as Manchester United cope with teh supply having appeared to have tweaked one thing. He gropes at a calf as Matthijs de Ligt is hurriedly stripped off.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 45 minutes

14:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Into three further minutes, stemming primarily from Ezri Konsa’s damage with little in any other case to hassle the timekeeper.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 44 minutes

14:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two set items in a row discover the palms of Andre Onana, Youri Tielemans unable to point out Lucas Digne how it’s performed. It’s all been slightly low high quality thus far, the fatigue of every facet’s midweek exertions maybe exhibiting.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 41 minutes

14:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A 3rd reserving for Manchester United, although this appears a trifle harsh on Kobbie Mainoo. The midfielder beats Youri Tielemans to the ball and the Belgian appears as a lot at fault for the collision that follows – however out comes the cardboard regardless with Mainoo’s boot barely raised.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 38 minutes

14:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

In idea it was a crossing alternative, a minimum of. Lucas Digne bends proper into the breadbasket of Andre Onana.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 36 minutes

14:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A deep cross bounces away off the laces of Leon Bailey, who’s unable to bend his foot across the ball.

Harry Maguire quickly grants Aston Villa one other crossing alternative, although, as he raises an arm to dam the trail of Ollie Watkins. Into the e-book he goes.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 34 minutes

14:34 , Richard Jolly at Villa Park

Thus far, so good for United. A largely uneventful begin has been notable for a few advantageous interceptions by Jonny Evans, who has introduced extra solidity thus far than De Ligt and Martinez did in opposition to Porto. Marcus Rashford has seemed a risk on the break, too, although the yellow card Christian Eriksen collected is a priority. He seems understandably reluctant to make a problem now.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 33 minutes

14:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nope. Two meek deliveries and away come Manchester United, with Youri Tielemans fouling Rasmus Hojlund.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 32 minutes

14:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Can that get Aston Villa going? Youri Tielemans’ shot is blocked behind to win a nook.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 31 minutes

14:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s all been a bit scrappy thus far, Aston Villa wanting their traditional management, Manchester United trying very very similar to a facet snatching at every little thing, understanding the probably stakes. Alejandro Garnacho each wins the ball and loses it inside the house field.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 29 minutes

14:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A free contact from Ross Barkley, arriving on the fringes of the field however unable to take a taking pictures alternative as a result of a leaden toe.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 27 minutes

14:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Morgan Rogers scuttles previous Christian Eriksen, who in the long run does properly to not foul the dynamic Aston Villa man after that earlier warning. Eriksen as a substitute permits Jonny Evans to do the tackling, the Northern Irishman performing his duties with a forthright, agency slide.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 25 minutes

14:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Erik ten Hag has added a padded jacket to the matching gilet as he retains heat, the Manchester United supervisor not feeling the warmth. His facet look far more settled in the present day than in current video games, although Aston Villa haven’t possibly but tried to maneuver up by the gears.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 23 minutes

14:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harry Maguire roars an enchantment on the referee having headed in opposition to the hand of Morgan Rogers on the far submit. It’s not a penalty – in any respect – because the video assistant quickly confirms.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 20 minutes

14:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An premature slip from Kobbie Mainoo permits Jaden Philogene the possibility to skip merrily between the traces of the Manchester United banks of 4. Philogene lets fly with a powerfully-struck drive, however the fade on his tee shot takes it off the golf green with Andre Onana untroubled.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 17 minutes

14:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Diego Carlos is into the motion, bumping Rasmus Hojlund off the ball after the striker had initially acquired the run on the substitute centre-back. Good things from Carlos, although Hojlund maybe seemed barely sluggish.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, quarter-hour

14:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Christian Eriksen has an array of choices to pick on the sting of the Aston Villa field as he stands over a deep free kick, although the Dane, considerably curiously, as a substitute elects to play a sq. cross throughout to Noussair Mazraoui. By the point Eriksen does swing in a supply after the ball is returned to him, the targets are not so plentiful, and two Aston Villa gamers mix to clear.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 12 minutes

14:14 , Richard Jolly at Villa Park

A blow for Aston Villa as Ezri Konsa limps off. Simply surprise if that may convey a direct recall to the England squad for Harry Maguire, who was omitted by Lee Carsley this week. Villa Park is quieter than it was on Wednesday night time in opposition to Bayern Munich, however that was inevitable, however the travelling United followers are in advantageous voice – even when, as is usually the case, their songs aren’t actually in regards to the present workforce or supervisor.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 11 minutes

14:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Konsa’s day, alas, is finished. It seems like it could be a hamstring for the England defender, which might absolutely rule him out of the upcoming worldwide fixtures, too. An actual disgrace – on comes Diego Carlos.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 10 minutes

14:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A serious fear for Aston Villa as Ezri Konsa goes down in want of therapy. Diego Carlos is being readied.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 8 minutes

14:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Shouts of pleasure from the unsighted sections of the house help as Morgan Rogers lashes a shot simply huge of Andre Onana’s purpose, the ruffling of the rear of the online by way of a bounce off the promoting hoardings having created the notion of an opener.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 7 minutes

14:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marcus Rashford forces the primary save from Emililano Martinez, although it’s comparatively comfy for the goalkeeper as he flays away to his left.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 4 minutes

14:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not the perfect supply. A cushty clearing header for one in all Manchester United’s larger blokes because the hierarchy look on from on excessive.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 3 minutes

14:04 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Morgan Rogers wins a free kick out of Christian Eriksen, pressured to clip the heels having been turned slightly too simply. An early reserving for the Dane and an opportunity for Aston Villa to load the field.

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United, 1 minute

14:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ross Barkley will get on the ball within the opening minute and pierces Manchester United’s midfield two, requiring Jonny Evans to step out of defence and sweep the ball out of play. Barkley is taking part in alongside Youri Tielemans in Aston Villa’s midfield pairing, with Jaden Philogene, Morgan Rogers and Leon Bailey supporting Ollie Watkins.

KICK OFF!

14:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Up and working at Villa Park.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

13:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Out the gamers come into the autumn air, warmed by some pitchside flames. Can Manchester United discover some hope after 4 gloomy video games with no win?

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

13:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Manchester United bigwigs are within the constructing: Jim Ratcliffe, Dan Ashworth, Omar Berrada, Jason Wilcox, Dave Brailsford. The firing squad?

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

13:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Richard Jolly, our Senior Soccer Correspondent, is in place for us at Villa Park this afternoon, his second go to in per week after watching Unai Emery’s males evoke previous glories in opposition to Bayern Munich within the Champions League. His pre-match focus is, understandably, on the guests, although:

“A damning choice from Erik ten Hag, with Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt dropped for Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, the 2018/19 Leicester centre-back partnership. An opportunity at Villa Park for Bruno Fernandes to get a 3rd purple card in a week, too.”

Erik ten Hag speaks to Sky Sports activities forward of kick off

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Rotation,” Erik ten Hag says as an evidence for his change of centre-halves. “We have now so many video games to cowl, so we checked out what was wanted for this recreation and made a selection. There may be at all times strain, however there is no such thing as a extra strain that at every other time.

“Porto was additionally an important recreation, Spurs was an essential recreation. Each recreation is a vital recreation. We’re calm, we’re composed – not solely the workforce, everyone seems to be the membership.

“We have now to enhance as a workforce, we have now to enhance the method. You want that sturdy mentality however we’re solely focussing on enhancing within the recreation and transferring ahead. Aston Villa are an excellent workforce. It’s a problem. They beat Bayern Munich.”

Lee Carsley explains absence of breakout Aston Villa star tipped for England squad

13:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So one other probability for Morgan Rogers to impress because the Aston Villa ahead continues to burgeon his status. It feels like Rogers wasn’t far-off in any respect from making Lee Carsley’s England squad on Thursday:

Lee Carsley explains absence of breakout Aston Villa star tipped for England squad

Jamie Carragher accuses Manchester United house owners of taking ‘straightforward manner out’ after Erik ten Hag choice

13:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jamie Carragher has accused the house owners of Manchester United of taking the “straightforward manner out” after they elected to not transfer on from Erik ten Hag throughout the summer time.

Ten Hag spent a lot of final season underneath strain after blended performances and outcomes from his facet, and Manchester United explored different managerial choices earlier than electing to maintain the Dutchman in cost.

The membership’s FA Cup win strengthened the supervisor’s case to stay in his function however there have been few indicators of enchancment within the opening weeks of the brand new season.

Jamie Carragher accuses Man Utd house owners of taking ‘straightforward manner out’ over Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag seems forward with hope regardless of Manchester United’s ongoing wrestle

13:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Erik ten Hag stays assured he has the backing of Manchester United’s hierarchy and that enhancements are on their manner after a problematic night time in Porto intensified discuss his place.

The 54-year-old’s future is the topic of widespread dialogue simply three months after Ineos dedicated to the Dutchman, extending his contract following an in-depth post-season evaluate.

Erik ten Hag pinpoints Manchester United’s ‘sturdy mentality’ after Porto draw

Unai Emery warns Aston Villa gamers to not chill out after Bayern Munich win

13:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has informed his workforce to maintain the strain on under-fire Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman brings his United facet to Villa Park in the present day with intense hypothesis on his place after a determined begin to the season.

Defeat in opposition to Villa, who’re on a excessive after beating Bayern Munich within the Champions League, would ship Ten Hag nearer to the sting.

Unai Emery warns Aston Villa gamers to not chill out after Bayern Munich win

Group information – Manchester United

12:48 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A brand new centre-half pairing for Erik ten Hag, with the Manchester United supervisor the expertise of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans on the again.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Evans, Dalot; Eriksen, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Group information – Aston Villa

12:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A handful of modifications to the Aston Villa facet that beat Bayern Munich, with Matty Money, Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey all promoted from the bench.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Money, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Philogene, Barkley, Tielemans; Bailey, Watkins, Rogers.

Everybody piles on – Harry Maguire requires Man Utd to stay collectively

12:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Harry Maguire says Manchester United have to stay collectively as “everybody piles on” under-fire boss Erik ten Hag and his workforce forward of Sunday’s crunch journey to Aston Villa.

The misfiring Crimson Devils are in determined want of a shot within the arm after final weekend’s 3-0 residence humbling by the hands of Tottenham was compounded in Portugal on Thursday.

United blew a two-goal lead away to Porto and had been staring down the barrel of defeat within the Europa League till super-sub Maguire’s thumping stoppage-time header snatched a 3-3 draw.

Everybody piles on – Harry Maguire requires Man Utd to stay collectively

Manchester United are caught in ‘purgatory’ – and there’s just one manner out

12:20 , Miguel Delaney

When one outstanding soccer determine caught a glimpse of the Manchester United dressing room not too long ago, they instantly recognised a scene that they had seen from rival golf equipment. That was a squad that “doesn’t know what subsequent” and feels prefer it’s “going nowhere”. It isn’t intentional, in fact, however is a sense that begins to grip a bunch when there’s no sense of readability.

“It’s like purgatory,” was the phrase. That description is all of the extra apt, given how the 3-3 draw at Porto represented one other backwards and forwards, amid this widespread surprise over what the membership will do with Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are caught in ‘purgatory’ – and there’s just one manner out

Man Utd are at all times sluggish to tug the set off – can Erik ten Hag dodge the bullet once more?

12:10 , Richard Jolly

Erik ten Hag could remorse his selection of phrases. In saying on Sunday that he was not anxious he can be sacked, the Dutchman acknowledged he was “in the identical boat” as Manchester United’s house owners. It introduced strategies the vessel in query was the Titanic or another sinking ship. Any Porto in a storm? It seemed that manner when United went 2-0 up in Portugal on Thursday, much less so after they had been 3-2 and a person down. An eventual 3-3 draw however means Sunday’s journey to Aston Villa assumes colossal proportions. A fourth defeat in six league matches would forged additional doubt on Ten Hag’s assertion this week that United would make their season a hit.

Man Utd are sluggish to tug the set off – can Ten Hag dodge the bullet once more?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says Manchester United choice on Erik ten Hag ‘not my name’

12:00 , Richard Jolly

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stated a choice on boss Erik Ten Hag’s place just isn’t right down to him.

Ten Hag’s future is the topic of widespread dialogue simply three months after Ineos dedicated to the Dutchman, extending his contract following an in-depth post-season evaluate.

However the afterglow of Could’s FA Cup win in opposition to Manchester Metropolis has lengthy since light, with Sunday’s 3-0 residence defeat at Tottenham compounded 4 days later as United blew a two-goal lead in opposition to Porto within the Europa League.

Ratcliffe offers cryptic response when quizzed on Ten Hag sack rumours

Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE

11:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Whats up and welcome alongside to The Impartial’s reside protection of Aston Villa vs Manchester United within the Premier League. The guests arrive in determined want of a faith-restoring victory as supervisor Erik ten Hag edges ever nearer to the sack, a last-gasp draw within the Europa League doing little to bolster his facet’s confidence.

Aston Villa, in contrast, loved their midweek outing, beating Bayern Munich 1-0 in a efficiency that evoked reminiscences of the membership’s biggest European night time. Kick off is at 2pm BST.