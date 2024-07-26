Assigned seats on Southwest to go away

Frequent Southwest Airways flyers who grew accustomed to the airways’ open seating coverage must modify to a brand new manner of flying, because the airline is about to make wholesale adjustments to its seating coverage.

This is what you’ll want to know.

Does Southwest have firstclass?

Southwest Airways doesn’t use assigned seats or supply firstclass choices, but.

The low-cost service stated it’s ditching its decades-long open seating coverage and shifting to assigned seats and premium seating with additional legroom.

“Southwest determined it would assign seats and supply premium seating choices on all flights,” learn Southwest Airways’ seating announcement. “The airline has been recognized for its distinctive open seating mannequin for greater than 50 years, however preferences have advanced with extra prospects taking longer flights the place a seat project is most well-liked.

“By shifting to an assigned seating mannequin, Southwest expects to broaden its enchantment and entice extra flying from its present and future prospects.”

When will Southwest begin assigning seats?

Southwest Airways’ press launch didn’t present a particular begin date for its new assigned and premium seating program.

The press launch did point out that Southwest Airways officers intend to supply an replace throughout its investor day in late September, which means adjustments might take impact instantly thereafter.

How a lot will premium seating price on Southwest Airways?

Southwest Airways’ press launch does not explicitly state how a lot premium seating will price you, nor if the airline will supply any particular seating offers by way of its Southwest Airways Speedy Rewards program.

Damon C. Williams is a Philadelphia-based journalist reporting on trending subjects throughout the Mid-Atlantic Area.