ASM Global To Manage Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center

CINCINNATI, OH (CelebrityAccess) — Venue growth and administration big, ASM International, has been tapped to function Duke Vitality Conference Middle (DECC) by the Metropolis of Cincinnati.

Positioned within the coronary heart of downtown Cincinnati, DECC is presently present process a $240 million modernization and is scheduled to re-open its doorways on January 1st, 2026.

Deliberate upgrades embody upgrades to assembly areas and ballrooms with a watch in the direction of enhancing occasion flexibility, in addition to upgrading infrastructure and technologic capabilities. The refurb will embody the addition of an expansive rooftop terrace together with an enlargement right into a neighboring road making a two-acre park and out of doors conference space that shall be out there for occasion activations and breakout periods.

Following its rehabilitation, the DECC shall be a part of a brand new conference district that may embody a brand new conference headquarters lodge to assist the journey and hospitality business. The lodge, being constructed on the location of an adjoining parking zone, will provide 800 visitor rooms, together with 80,000 sq. toes of occasion and assembly area, together with each junior and senior ballrooms, 15,000 sq. toes of retail, a pool, and out of doors amenity deck.

The DECC, which first opened its doorways in 1967, final went a serious refurb in 2006 when it was often called the Albert B. Sabin Conference and Exposition Middle.

“We’re so thrilled to start a brand new chapter for DECC, which shall be a very world-class facility and appeal to extra occasions than ever earlier than. The position of the newly renovated DECC in welcoming guests, driving financial exercise downtown and showcasing Cincinnati to the world shall be nothing in need of extraordinary,” said Metropolis Supervisor Sheryl M.M. Lengthy.

“We’re honored that the Metropolis of Cincinnati has entrusted ASM International to unveil and share the brand new DECC with purchasers the world over and drive unprecedented progress for the venue. It is a watershed second within the historical past of Cincinnati conference enterprise, and we’re prepared for the second,” added Dan Hoffend, ASM International’s govt vp, conference facilities.