ASM Global Releases The Results Of A Major New Survey On Convention Trends

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ASM International, the venue administration and dwell occasions firm, revealed the outcomes of a serious new survey that examines millennials and Gen Z’s relationship with conventions, conferences and occasions.

Performed by ASM International’s proprietary INSIGHTS customer-experience platform, the survey collected information from organizers, exhibitors and attendees over the past six months relating to their experiences throughout conferences, conferences and conventions throughout all ASM International-managed conference facilities.

The excellent survey collected greater than 110,000 information factors and ASM International will leverage the info to introduce key initiatives they hope will redefine the conference and occasions trade.

“All of this wonderful analysis validates the course we’re now headed. It’s a journey into the long run that we’ve already begun to deliver to life as rapidly as doable in venues like Pennsylvania Conference Heart, Huntington Conference Heart of Cleveland ,and Colorado Conference Heart, that are within the early phases of our execution deliberate all through our portfolio that we’re accelerating within the subsequent few years,” said Dan Hoffend, ASM International govt vice chairman, conference facilities.

Key findings from the survey:

INSIGHTS revealed that 42% of assembly, conference, and convention attendees had been beneath the age of 40 with 18% of the attendees being beneath the age 25, a 6 percentage-point improve from the prior yr.

These beneath 40 are additionally turning into more and more extra occupied with attending a number of conventions annually, with 60% stating they are going to attend two or extra in 2024 and the bulk recurrently attending two to 4 per yr sooner or later.

“A major added precedence will likely be to broaden rising buyer bases for millennials and Gen Z. We would like as lots of our venues to be essentially the most high-tech, user-friendly assembly and occasion areas on the earth,” Hoffend mentioned. “The expansion potential is boundless. ASM International is the most important and finest occasion platform on Earth, which allows us to ship unparalleled participant-engagement moments for purchasers in environments that no different area can ship. We’re combining leisure areas, work environments, and meals zones to finish the experiential points of the superior conference middle expertise.”

The survey additionally discovered that these millennials and Gen-Z attendees more and more want a spot to work whereas at occasions.

“Attendees must proceed their regular work activations whereas attending occasions. We’re offering comfy assembly zones to allow attendees to proceed to remain related and attend conferences with out lacking a key second,” Hoffend mentioned. “All of this whereas increasing the ASM International Acts program, beneath which venues can efficiently execute strong sustainability and social influence targets.”

To assist that want, ASM International envisions the creation of hush hubs, devoted work areas the place occasion attendees can meet up with their regular workflow.

“We wish to allow our attendees to maximise their time in hubs the place they will meet up with dwelling/workplace work after which soar again into the occasion,” Hoffend mentioned.

The survey additionally revealed that occasion attendees need better connectivity and digital integration at occasions, together with state-of-the-art digital networks, digital wayfinding, wellness packages, video/digital immersive experiences, leisure and productiveness lounges, private assembly areas, and extra.

The INSIGHTS analysis research additionally revealed the significance of the digital expertise, together with efficient social media within the lead-up to, and through occasions, together with on-site/off-site occasions, interactive parts, high-speed digital connectivity, comfort, improved meals and beverage choices, and extra.

“By means of INSIGHTS, we’re gaining an understanding of what attendees need out of their experiences and seeing that each one the little issues make the most important distinction. We’re studying what meals and diets are highest in demand, how a lot courteous and attentive employees actually issues, how necessary security and safety is to our visitors, and extra. We’re in a position to hear what our visitors are saying and implement; and because of this, we’re seeing increased visitor scores throughout the board,” Hoffend mentioned.

“The tide has turned,” added ASM International Chief Advertising and marketing Officer Alex Merchán. “The youthful generations are a driving drive within the occasions trade; and with a brand new technology of influential gamers and decision-makers, it’s time to reimagine the trade round these evolving expectations.”