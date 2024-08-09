ASM Global Elevates Melissa Wasson To GM of State Farm Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – ASM World has promoted 19-year State Farm Stadium veteran Melissa Wasson to basic supervisor of the storied Glendale, Arizona, facility.

Wasson has served the previous 13 years because the assistant GM at State Farm Stadium, the place she led the ASM World stadium administration group in overseeing the day-to-day and occasion operations for the Arizona Cardinals’ 63,400-seat, 1.7 million-square-foot dwelling.

Since becoming a member of the stadium employees earlier than its official opening in 2006, Wasson has been an integral a part of the planning and profitable execution of over 2,100 occasions which have taken place on the stadium and are attended by over 20 million followers. Her monitor report contains three Tremendous Bowls (2008, 2015 and 2023), the NFL Professional Bowl, two NCAA Males’s Last Fours (2017 and 2024), the CFP School Soccer Championship Recreation, the annual Fiesta Bowl, dozens of main concert events, worldwide soccer occasions, motorsports, and plenty of different occasions and actions of every type and sizes.

Arizona Sports activities and Tourism Authority Board Chair Kim Grace Sabow stated, “Melissa Wasson is a superb choice, and we stay up for persevering with our shut collaboration along with her. Melissa has performed a necessary function within the long-running success of State Farm Stadium and can work to uphold the stadium’s status as a world-class facility.”

“We’re lucky to have somebody of Melissa’s expertise to steer our group at State Farm Stadium,” stated Doug Thornton, govt vice chairman of ASM World. “Her a long time of in-depth expertise will show invaluable as she continues creating unparalleled memorable experiences that thrill locals and guests. We’re assured nobody is extra certified or higher positioned to take the helm at this Arizona treasure.”

Wasson’s information and experience are acknowledged all through the trade, the place she assisted the NFL throughout 9 Tremendous Bowls. She is an lively member of the Stadium Managers Affiliation, sitting on their Girls in Management Ship and Visitor Companies committees, and she or he represents State Farm Stadium on the NFL Worker Expertise committee.

“I grew up in Glendale and was privileged to be a part of the development and opening of State Farm Stadium in 2006,” stated Wasson. “It has been a thrill to expertise each occasion within the constructing’s historical past, and being chosen to steer our unimaginable facility group is the glory of a lifetime. As a local of the St. Louis space, I’m a lifelong Cardinals fan and stay up for persevering with to work with our valued companion.”

Wasson is a CPA and is a San Diego State College alumni. Earlier than becoming a member of State Farm Stadium, she labored as a director of finance in manufacturing, a senior monetary analyst at American Categorical, and a senior affiliate at Coopers and Lybrand.