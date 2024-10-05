Ashley Williams Makes Surprise Hannah Swensen Cameo: Watch

Ashley Williams transforms into a complete drama queen in a shock cameo in A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Thriller — and Us Weekly has the unique sneak peek.

Within the clip from Friday, October 4’s all-new Hallmark Thriller, Williams performs an actress who has a breakdown after she will get hit on set and begins to bleed. “Nobody can see me like this! Are there folks trying?” Williams’ character asks the business director whereas wiping away blood and tears from her face.

The director does his greatest to deescalate the scene by blaming the random lady who by accident walked into Williams. “That lady’s callous disregard on your security hasn’t completed lasting harm,” he quips, earlier than the lady fires again, “Me? She stepped out in entrance of me!”

A spiraling Williams dramatically yells, “I stepped on my mark and mentioned my strains like I used to be presupposed to.” She then turns the blame — and turns up her nostril — on the director, David, saying, “We didn’t talk about stunt work.”

Hannah Swensen (Alison Sweeney) and her mom, Delores (Barbara Niven), witness the whole debacle and are fully stunned. “What occurred?” Delores says, to which Hannah replies, “I don’t know.” Delores factors out, “She’s bleeding,” as Williams begins to sob.

Even with the hair and make-up workforce catering to Williams — and making her the focus — she bursts into tears and screams for everybody to “get off me!”

“I’m calling my agent. I’m calling my therapist. I’m calling my hypnotist,” Williams threatens earlier than strolling off the set, leaving Hannah and Delores surprised.

Whereas the scene is wild, Williams’ exit paves the way in which for Delores to make her personal appearing debut because the manufacturing continues.

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Thriller marks the primary time that Sweeney, 48, and Williams, 45, have shared the display screen for a Hallmark film — even when it’s temporary. Williams most lately starred in Hallmark Channel’s Falling Collectively and can costar alongside Andrew Walker within the “Countdown to Christmas” movie Jingle Bell Run.

Sweeney, in the meantime, is celebrating her tenth Hannah Swensen movie with A Sprinkle of Deceit, which premieres on Friday. Within the movie, baker and newbie sleuth Hannah (Sweeney) caters good friend Lonnie’s (Daylin Willis) highschool reunion the place she and sister Michelle (Tess Atkins) meet Lonnie’s outdated friends.

In typical Hannah Swensen vogue, one of many visitors is discovered lifeless, so Hannah joins Detective Chad Norton (Victor Webster) to assist examine and “peel again the layers to get to the reality,” based on the official synopsis.

Thank You! You have got efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Hallmark’s 2024 Film Lineup: Fall, Winter and All-Issues Vacation

Hallmark Media kicked off 2024 with 4 contemporary Hallmark Channel options — and there’s loads extra the place that got here from. January’s lineup started with Love on the Proper Course, starring Ashley Newbrough. “Discovered how you can say, ‘cheers’ in Hungarian however undoubtedly didn’t learn to spell it 🇭🇺❣️,” Newbrough captioned a collection of Instagram snaps […]

Delores, in the meantime, will take middle stage on this thriller when she “finds herself unexpectedly whisked into the world of appearing whereas additionally working the case in a approach solely she will be able to,” the community teases.

Through the broadcast, viewers may also be handled to a primary take a look at Sweeney’s upcoming “Countdown to Christmas” film, This Time Every Yr. The vacation movie marks the actress’ thirtieth film with Hallmark and can premiere on Hallmark Thriller Sunday, October 20.

Tune in for A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Thriller on Hallmark Thriller Friday, October 4, at 9 p.m. ET.