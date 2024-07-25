Ashley Benefield murder trial continues as witnesses dive into her relationship with husband --> In day two within the homicide trial towards Ashley, jurors heard how Doug tried to remain involved along with her by means of testimony from a Manatee County Sheriff’s Workplace detective and a Sarasota lawyer. However, she went silent after shifting to Florida whereas pregnant. Pictured: Ashley and Doug. --> “She made a remark, one thing to the impact of ‘if the choose sees you arrest him it will assist me maintain my child,'” Gillum instructed the jurors whereas testifying on Wednesday. Pictured: Detective Chris Gillum.

"Her tone turned from the crying to very aggressive, and she or he says ‘you'll [expletive] arrest him in entrance of the choose, and I'll ensure you do it,’" Gillum stated.

-->

RELATED: Ashley Benefield trial: Jury seated in ex-ballerina homicide case

“In my 12 years of doing this, I had by no means had anyone ask me to arrest anyone in entrance of a choose contained in the courtroom,” the detective stated.

Whereas Doug remained in South Carolina, he contacted Sarasota lawyer Stephanie Murphy for assist in contacting his estranged spouse. When she testified on Wednesday, Murphy instructed the jury that the aim of the letter was to open the door for dialogue for Doug’s participation within the upcoming start of their baby.

CRIME: Tupac homicide suspect rails at prosecutors in courtroom outburst