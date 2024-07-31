Ashley Benefield found guilty of lesser charge of manslaughter

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) – A jury has discovered Ashley Benefield responsible of manslaughter.

Ashley was on trial for the homicide of her estranged husband Doug Benefield in 2020.

The prosecution argued that this was a deliberate homicide so Ashley might have full custody of their daughter, whereas the protection claimed Ashley shot her husband in self-defense.

Ashley had alleged that Doug had lunged at her when she shot and her legal professional had introduced a number of occasions as proof of his abusive conduct. The prosecutor within the case accused Ashley of manipulative conduct and stated Ashley’s strikes have been calculated as the 2 argued over custody of a kid.

A jury discovered her responsible on the lesser cost of manslaughter.

Ashley is dealing with 30 years in jail.

