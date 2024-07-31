Ashley Benefield convicted of manslaughter in estranged husband’s shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A former ballerina has been convicted of manslaughter within the 2020 capturing loss of life of her estranged husband in Florida.

A Manatee County jury returned the responsible verdict late Tuesday towards Ashley Benefield, courtroom data present. She had been charged with second-degree homicide, however the jurors opted for a lesser offense after practically seven hours of deliberations.

Benefield, 32, claimed that she killed her then-58-year-old estranged husband, Doug Benefield, throughout a September 2020 argument at her mom’s house, the place she had moved from South Carolina after leaving him. Authorities say she shot him twice.

She now faces as much as 30 years in jail becaused she used a firearm within the killing. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.

After the decision, Circuit Choose Matt Whyte revoked Benefield’s $100,000 bond and ordered her taken into custody, courtroom paperwork present.

Bradenton is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Tampa.